Masculinity in the Workplace | Utopia & The Hobbs Consultancy
02/03/2020
,

Masculinity in the Workplace | Utopia & The Hobbs Consultancy

Masculinity in the Workplace Research

Original research we carried out to coincide with our Masculinity in the Workplace event (“MIW 2019”) on International Men’s Day reveals that, while masculine work cultures are in retreat, outdated stereotypes surrounding masculinity are still hindering men and women in the workplace and suggests employers need to accelerate change to keep pace with modern needs.

Many men say they are still feeling the pressure to be the breadwinner, to win all the time and to hide their vulnerability, and the research confirms these stereotypes are continuing to drive a long-hours culture with its consequent negative impacts on mental health.

Significantly, these stereotypes are impacting all genders, creating inauthentic and exclusive workplaces. This is a problem because we know inclusive workplaces are a key driver for success.

In this report we look at how rigid stereotypes surrounding masculinity still prevail in some workplaces. We explore research findings which indicate that men are feeling squeezed from both sides – the pressure to be the breadwinner is still there but significant numbers are also feeling the responsibility to be the primary carer for their children. And with employees feeling a lack of support for flexible working and shared parental leave for all, we discover the challenges businesses face to catch up with the changing needs of their workforce.

Finally, we offer some solutions, including the five hacks you can bring into your business today to address these issues.

DOWNLOAD THE REPORT

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

