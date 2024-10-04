Menopause | You’re not alone in this journey

Menopause. It’s a word that can bring a range of emotions.

Some women dread it, while others look forward to life after their periods. But one thing’s for sure: every woman will experience it in her own way. The journey through menopause is different for each woman and yet, many feel like they’re navigating it all alone. We’re here to change that.

When menopause hits, it can feel like your body has gone rogue. Suddenly, you’re dealing with a whole host of symptoms that may catch you off guard. From hot flushes to night sweats. From mood swings to memory fog. And while these changes are normal, they can still be challenging. Especially when no one seems to talk about it. Let’s break the silence and talk about what’s happening. You’re not the only one feeling this way and you certainly don’t have to face it alone.

Common symptoms

Menopause can feel like a rollercoaster. One minute you’re fine, the next you’re overwhelmed. These are some of the most common symptoms women report:

Hot flushes

A sudden wave of heat takes over your body. It can leave you flushed, sweaty and sometimes feeling a bit panicky. Hot flushes can happen any time and they don’t always come with a warning.

Night sweats

Similar to hot flushes but more intense. Night sweats can disrupt sleep and leave you tossing and turning. You might wake up soaked, having to change your clothes or bed sheets.

Mood changes

One day you’re on top of the world, the next you’re in tears. Hormonal changes can lead to mood swings, irritability and even feelings of anxiety or depression. It’s not uncommon to feel emotionally all over the place.

Sleep problems

Falling asleep can feel impossible. Staying asleep? Even harder. Many women experience insomnia or disrupted sleep during menopause. And without proper rest, everything else feels ten times harder.

Brain fog

Forgetting where you put your keys or struggling to find the right words? That’s menopause brain fog. It can make you feel scattered and forgetful, which can be frustrating.

Weight gain

Changes in metabolism can lead to unexpected weight gain. It’s not that you’re doing anything wrong; your body is simply changing.

Why does this happen?

Blame it on hormones. As you approach menopause, your body starts to produce less oestrogen and progesterone. These hormones play a key role in regulating many bodily functions. When their levels drop, it can trigger a range of symptoms. The process usually starts in the perimenopause stage. This can begin years before your periods stop completely. Symptoms often persist through menopause and can linger post-menopause.

Coping with symptoms

You don’t have to suffer in silence. There are ways to manage menopause symptoms and improve your quality of life.

Stay active

Regular exercise can help manage weight, boost mood and improve sleep. Even a short daily walk can make a difference.

Healthy eating

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains can ease symptoms. Foods rich in calcium and vitamin D support bone health, which becomes more important during menopause.

Talk about it

Don’t keep your feelings bottled up. Talk to friends and family or join support groups. Sometimes, just knowing you’re not alone can make all the difference.

Consult your GP

If symptoms are severe, speak to a doctor. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) or other medications might be an option to consider.

Self-care

Prioritise rest and relaxation. Whether it’s yoga, meditation or a warm bath, find what helps you unwind and practice it regularly.

Takeaway

Menopause is a natural phase of life. It can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be lonely. Many women experience the same symptoms and share similar struggles. Talk about your experiences. Seek support. And remember that this is your body’s way of transitioning to a new stage.

You’re not in this alone. There are resources, communities and professionals ready to support you. Embrace the journey and take care of yourself. Because you deserve to feel your best, every step of the way.

If you’re looking for more support or tips on navigating menopause, be sure to explore our dedicated section. It’s filled with helpful resources, expert advice and personal stories to guide you through this journey. Check it out here.