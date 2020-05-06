Network Spotlight: Stride

Tell us a bit about your network

Stride was launched in February 2020 by a group of women who felt there needed to be more to empower women to enjoy their work and to showcase real women’s stories from across different industries. The world of work has changed dramatically in recent years, and the idea of a career for life is increasingly uncommon – so having an awareness of the range of jobs available, as well as the challenges and opportunities they may bring, is essential in order to succeed.

What is your network’s prime objective?

Stride is a network for empowering and inspiring women in their chosen career by showing them different paths and exploring how women in that industry have achieved their goals.

How is your network helping women to progress in the workplace?

Stride focuses on dismantling the idea that there is one image of success. By celebrating different experiences from inspiring women, we promote a more holistic idea of what it means to be successful to women starting out in their own career by giving them the tools to succeed on their own terms.

Between our podcast, articles and events, our goal is to use this platform to help women understand the range of opportunities available to them and to empower women to approach their careers in a healthy, rewarding, strategic way.

Tell us about your events?

We are currently exploring ways to deliver our events online but, once lockdown has lifted, we will be back to holding meet-ups with panel discussions, speed-mentoring, and networking!

What should we expect if we join?

If you join Stride, you can expect a monthly podcast interview with an inspiring woman, regular articles on common career questions and challenges, and the opportunity to join our monthly meetups. If you have a career question, you can submit it to us through our website or social media channels and we will discuss them in our podcast – and do our best to answer!

How do our members join your network, is there a fee?

There is no formal “joining” process: our network is about giving women the opportunity to benefit from the insight and inspiration of other women, with no strings attached. You can subscribe to our podcast and attend our events for free. We recommend subscribing to our mailing list, or following us on social media to keep up to date!

What advice would you give to anyone who is joining a network for the first time?

Dive in and get involved! Don’t be afraid to ask questions and reach out if you need help – a network is fundamentally a support structure designed by people who want you to achieve your full potential. Take advantage of every opportunity for growth available to you!

Any top tips for new networkers? Why is building your network important?

Building your network is fundamental in three ways:

Learning

Linking up with more experienced people on your career path will expose you to some great learning opportunities. You may be able to find a mentor or attend events where you can see other people’s work – and learn from their mistakes! Job opportunities

Job adverts are usually listed publicly but, if you know someone who is about to make a hire, you may be tipped off early – or able to ask them about their exact requirements. Support

Support from people who understand the challenges of your industry is uniquely powerful. Allies in your field will be able to advise you on nuances of your work life that others may not fully understand – and this help might be the thing that propels you onto the next stage of your career.

Finally, what’s next for your network?

Once lockdown is lifted, we will be resuming our quarterly meetups, which feature panel discussions, and speed-mentoring sessions. We are working to link up with colleges and universities, so we can help inspire women right from the start of their careers!