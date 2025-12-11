One Tech World 2026 | Our virtual event with real impact

At WeAreTechWomen, we focus on creating spaces that help women in tech learn, grow and connect in ways that feel welcoming and supportive. One Tech World 2026 continues that work by offering a full day of insight and inspiration that brings people together from across the industry and beyond. The event also welcomes people who are exploring tech or considering a future within it.

Our mission sits at the heart of everything we do. The challenges women face in tech are still very real. The Lovelace Report with Oliver Wyman showed that the industry loses between £2 and £3.5 billion through systems that limit women’s progress. Women continue to leave tech at twice the rate of men which means around 100 women step away each day, creating a loss that impacts the UK economy on a large scale. One Tech World is one of the ways we help address this through accessible learning that strengthens confidence, raises awareness and supports women to thrive in the industry.

The event has been designed to help you deepen your knowledge, build confidence in your skills and explore the parts of tech that interest you most.

The experience suits people who may not see themselves as tech focused, with a programme that reaches far beyond tools and platforms. You can explore wellbeing, confidence, leadership and career growth alongside the technical sessions which makes the day helpful for anyone who wants to understand the digital world with more ease.

A day that fits around you

The event is hosted online and you can join from wherever you are which makes the experience easy to shape around your day. The virtual platform has been designed to feel lively and engaging with spaces where you can meet other attendees, take part in networking activities and enjoy interactive features such as the photo booth and the scavenger hunt that runs throughout the day. You can also explore our virtual exhibition hall where you can meet our sponsors and partners and learn more about the work they are doing across the tech community.

The programme guides you through a wide range of topics and includes wellbeing sessions that support personal growth, sessions that explore new ideas in tech and career content that focuses on leadership and development. Each area helps you explore the themes that matter to you in a way that feels supportive. Panel discussions run throughout the day and bring together voices from across the sector to share insight you can apply to your own path and all this is free to access when you join the event.

Insight from across the industry

Speakers bring experience from many corners of the tech world which gives the event a rich mix of lived knowledge and practical guidance. You hear from people who work across technical roles, leadership positions and growing areas of innovation. Their sessions sit across the different stages so you can move from detailed technical learning to broader conversations about career development or wellbeing. This blend helps you understand new ideas while also giving you space to consider how those ideas might support your next steps.

Space to reflect on your next steps

Many attendees use the day as an opportunity to pause and think about where they want to go next. You might find clarity through a leadership session, a wellbeing talk or a panel that brings honest stories to the surface. The atmosphere invites reflection which helps you consider what feels possible in the months ahead.

A community that supports growth

The event has a strong sense of community. People gather with a shared interest in learning that feels supportive and open. Conversations across the stages often echo familiar moments from your own working life which brings reassurance and connection.

You leave the day with new ideas and a clearer outlook which helps you move forward with more confidence.

Simple registration

You can register in just a few steps. Best of all… the event is free to attend which makes joining even easier.

Join us in March

One Tech World 2026 takes place on 20 March and welcomes women at every stage of their tech journey, as well as those who want a fuller understanding of the working world that sits around it. The day brings learning and connection together in a way that feels warm and encouraging which makes it a valuable moment to explore new ideas and strengthen your confidence in a changing digital landscape.