Our top inspirational interviews for April

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from April.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for April below:

Inspirational Woman: Samantha Jameson | Founder, Soapsmith

Samantha Jameson is a serial entrepreneur and founder of the award-winning artisan soap brand Soapsmith.

Inspirational Woman: Dr Cath Bishop | Former Olympic rower, Author, Leadership Speaker, Consultant & Coach

Cath draws on her careers as an Olympic rower and conflict diplomat, combined with her experience of working with a wide range of organisations across sectors to raise performance, transform cultures and develop effective leadership and teams. As an Olympic rower, Cath competed at three Olympic Games.

Inspirational Woman: Tara Ataya | Chief People & Diversity Officer, Hootsuite

Tara Ataya is the Chief People and Diversity Officer at Hootsuite where she represents employee voices in the C-Suite and implements growing DE&I strategies company-wide.

Formerly VP of People at Hootsuite, Tara is a key member of Hootsuite’s executive team where she provides strategic direction and insight as Hootsuite continues to expand its reach globally, as the market leader in its space.

HeForShe: Eric Hosey | Head of HR, Semrush

Knowing the power of diversity and inclusion helps increase a company’s capability and growth, but creating a sense of belonging for those that may not always feel that is a passion for me personally. Currently, I am working for Semrush as the Head of HR for the U.S. and Global HR Operations. In this role I continue to be involved in our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion programs which is one of my favourite areas of focus.

Inspirational Woman: Anita Goyal MBE | Philanthropist & CEO, Hemraj Goyal Foundation

I’d call myself a philanthropist and an activist to empower women and minority groups to make positive changes in their career, habits and relationships.

As for my title, I’m the CEO of the charitable Hemraj Goyal Foundation, which helps fund 30 charities a year with a focus on women and the BAME community.

Inspirational Woman: Donna Noble | Founder, Curvesomeyoga

Donna Noble is the Founder of Curvesomeyoga, and has been practising yoga since late 90s.

She has been a certified Yoga Teacher since 2011. A Master NLP Practitioner, Body Positive Advocate and Wellbeing Coach. She has taught in America, India and all over the UK at workshops, wellbeing events. She has been a speaker at corporate events and conferences.

Inspirational Woman: Loral Quinn | CEO & Co-Founder, Sustainably

Loral is CEO and co-founder of Sustainably, an award-winning fintech for social good startup, which she co-founded with her daughter Eishel.

Loral is an award winning global digital marketer and strategist with a background in scaling business.

Inspirational Woman: Roz Savage MBE | Ocean rower, environmental advocate, writer & speaker

Roz Savage MBE is an English ocean rower, environmental advocate, writer and speaker.

She holds four Guinness World Records for ocean rowing, including first woman to row solo across three oceans: the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian. She has rowed over 15,000 miles, taken five million oarstrokes and spent cumulatively over 500 days of her life at sea in a 23-foot rowboat.

Inspirational Woman: Ayanna Witter-Johnson | Singer-Songwriter & Cellist

Ayanna Witter-Johnson is THE definition of eclectic soul, she is a singer, songwriter, cellist who is a rare exception to the rule that classical and alternative R&B music cannot successfully coexist.

This is down to her musical prowess, mesmerising vocals, uncompromising lyrics and mastery for reinterpreting songs on her cello.

Inspirational Woman: Aleksandra Olenska | The Style Whisperer, Creative Director & Creator, INSIDE OUT STYLE IDENTITY

Aleksandra Olenska, 42, is a life-stylist based between Paris and the United Kingdom who holds a fabulously colourful background from within the world of fashion, and now helps an international portfolio of female clientele to up-level and live authentically stylish lives.

