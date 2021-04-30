WeAreTechWomen are excited to release tickets to join us on our virtual networking platform – 11-13 May

ONE TECH WORLD | 11- 13 MAY 2021

If you cannot make this year’s conference, you don’t have to miss out on the networking.

If you already have a conference ticket, access to our virtual world is free.

We are opening up our virtual networking platform to individuals who are not attending our flagship conference. You can join us 6.00am – 7.00am (BST) if you are coming in from a global time zone or 6pm – 7 pm (BST).

Join us in our virtual world and explore areas such as our virtual alpine bar, library, rooftop lounge, cyber world lounge, AI world lounge and our jobseekers’ lounge. Whilst on the platform, you will also have the opportunity to meet our conference sponsors and make those important networking connections.

How the platform works

You can access the platform via your Edge or Chrome browsers. Once inside the platform, you will become an avatar. By using the direction keys on your computer you can move your avatar around our various lounges and chill out spaces. As you walk towards other avatars on the platform, zoom windows appear that enable you to chat with others. It’s a super cool way to network! You can join other conversations on the platform wherever you see other avatars. No personal information is shown other than the name you input when you log in to the platform.

We hope you will join us to expand your network and make fantastic global connections.

