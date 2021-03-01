Our top inspirational interviews for February

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from February.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for February below:

Inspirational Woman: Deborah Williams | Founder, The Women’s Association

I’m 29 years old, a mum and a wife. I recently completed 2 masters, one is a Master’s in Business Administration and the other an MA in Gender & Women’s Studies.

I discovered a burdening passion to help advance the conversation of gender equality in 2014 during my first degree. This passion was unlike anything I’d experienced before, it was one that I couldn’t overlook.

Inspirational Woman: Charlie Webster | Broadcaster, Sports Journalist & Woman’s Aid Ambassador

I’m a broadcaster, journalist, and also a campaigner – I’ve had such a varied career so far.

At the moment I have various podcasts. I have one called ‘My Sporting Mind’, which is around mental health. I talk to sports stars about mental health to try and open up the conversation.

Inspirational Woman: Loral Quinn | CEO & Co-Founder, Sustainably

Loral is CEO and co-founder of Sustainably, an award-winning fintech for social good startup, which she co-founded with her daughter Eishel.

Loral is an award winning global digital marketer and strategist with a background in scaling business.

Inspirational Women: Nicola Foster & Jessica Walker | The Lido Ladies

We are Nicola Foster and Jessica Walker, and we are the Lido Ladies.

We are two mid-life women who love to swim, especially in a Lido. We are advocates for outdoor swimming and for the accessibility and preservation of the pools that enable us and other swimmers to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of this sport.

Inspirational Woman: Arit Eminue | Founder & Director, DiVA Apprenticeships

Arit Eminue is a multi-award winning entrepreneur, career and business coach who empowers people to realise their full potential in careers they enjoy, which in turn helps businesses to grow.

Since 2005 she’s supported at least 1000 individuals into employment via Apprenticeships, internships as well as through her group coaching workshops and one to one support.

Inspirational Women: Kiran Hothi & Sonam Kaur | Co-Founders, NotYourWife

We are Kiran Hothi & Sonam Kaur, co-founders of NotYourWife.

NotYourWife is a new media company centred around amplifying the voices of South Asian women and discussing the experiences of diasporic South Asians. Through a combination of articles, events, workshops and social media platforms, we are committed to sharing the untold stories of South Asian women and ‘third culture kids’ growing up in the diaspora.

Inspirational Woman: Tobi Asare | Founder, My Bump Pay

I am a Mum of two and the Founder of My Bump Pay, an online platform giving women the tools to smash the glass ceiling with a baby on the way and beyond.

Having been the first in my office location to go through the maternity process, I went on a steep learning curve and became fascinated by how mums and mums-to-be go on to build successful careers amidst the barriers that surround working mothers.

Inspirational Profile: Pips Bunce | Director, Credit Suisse

Mx Pips Bunce is a Director at Credit Suisse and has been working in the IT industry for over 25 years across range of different sectors.

She has worked for a variety of firms including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, UBS, British Telecom and the Bank of England.

Inspirational Woman: Maria Rodriguez | Founder, Kind Bag

Maria Rodriguez is the founder of sustainable start-up Kind Bag, beautiful design-led shopping bags made from recycled plastic bottles.

HeForShe: Suki Sandhu | CEO & Founder, INvolve & Audeliss

Suki Sandhu is CEO and Founder of INvolve and Audeliss.

Suki has worked in executive search for nearly ten years and is one of the UK’s leading specialists who is committed to helping businesses find diverse talent. He established Audeliss, a boutique executive search company in 2011.

