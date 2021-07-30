Our top inspirational interviews for July

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from July.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for July below:

Inspirational Woman: Evie Asio | Youth Music Officer, London College of Creative Media

My name is Evie Asio, and I am a Youth Music Officer for London College of Creative Media (LCCM), as well as a singer-songwriter and producer from South London. In addition to consistently writing and performing from an early age, I studied Music at university, which led to me into working as a music teacher at a secondary school for a number of years, and thereafter gaining a role at LCCM.

Read Evie’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Sarah Banks | Personal Development Coach & Author, The IVF Positivity Planner

After completing my Marketing and Retailing degree, I was working in my dream job as a Senior Buyer within the retail sector. I was very ambitious, but privately I wanted to fulfil my ultimate dream of becoming a mum. I met my hubby when we were both aged 18, and after we got married seven years later, we soon decided to start a family. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen as planned, and it took us a heart-breaking 6 years and 2 cycles of IVF to get our longed-for baby.

Read Sarah’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Lydia Kimmerling | Founder and CEO of The Happiness Explorer™

With the kind of glowing energy you only see in health magazines, an infectious happy yet grounded energy and a multiple six-figure coaching business behind her, Lydia Kimmerling from Richmond, UK seriously walks her talk. Tipped to be an emerging leading voice on the subject of ‘happiness’, Lydia has plans to share with the World what she knows to be true for a truly happy life.

Read Lydia’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Jenny Varley | CEO & Founder, Flink

From the word go, I was driven by doing seemingly impossible things, motivated even further if I was told my goals were impossible. I wanted to write for a magazine after graduating (25 years ago!), but not just anywhere – it had to be in NYC. So, I sent (actual!) letters to Editors every week for six months until Marie Claire magazine said yes.

Read Jenny’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: CeCe Sammy | Vocal coach, singer & TV presenter

CeCe Sammy is a British vocal and performance coach, known for her TV appearances and behind the scenes contributions as a vocal coach, judge, talent scout, advisor and trouble-shooter on various music and entertainment shows such as Pop Idol, S Club Search, The X Factor: Battle of the Stars, The Voice UK, E! Entertainment in the US, American Idol and America’s Got Talent. In 2016, she was the chairperson of the British jury for Eurovision Song Contest 2016.

Read CeCe’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Deborah Williams | Founder, The Women’s Association

I’m 29 years old, a mum and a wife. I recently completed 2 masters, one is a Master’s in Business Administration and the other an MA in Gender & Women’s Studies. I discovered a burdening passion to help advance the conversation of gender equality in 2014 during my first degree. This passion was unlike anything I’d experienced before, it was one that I couldn’t overlook. In 2014 I was awakened by the realisation that being a woman in the corporate world comes with many challenges.

Read Deborah’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Diana Greenhalgh | Co-founder, My Bespoke Room

Diana Greenhalgh founded My Bespoke Room back in 2014 with her friend and former colleague Laura Simpson. They started the business, after successful careers with brands including L’Oreal, Apple and Liz Earle, when they were both frustrated with the process of renovating and furnishing their homes. To shake up the interior design industry, they launched an easy-to-use online service, at the fraction of the cost of traditional services.

Read Diana’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Bukola Adisa | Founder & CEO, Career Masterclass

I’m Bukola Adisa, founder and CEO of Career Masterclass, a platform dedicated to enabling the progression of professionals in the workplace with a particular focus on underrepresented and overlooked professionals. I’m also a Senior Governance, Risk and Controls expert who has held leadership roles in global financial services organisations such as Barclays, HSBC, RBS, JP Morgan and Deloitte.

Read Bukola’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Zula Luvsandorj | Project Finance Advisor, IPA, Cabinet Office

Having started my career in the banking sector in London, in total I have more than 15 years’ experience in capital raising and project financing in emerging the markets of Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa. In December 2020, I was appointed Project Finance Advisor to the UK Government’s, Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) at the Cabinet Office, reporting to HM Treasury and the Cabinet Office.

Read Zula’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Rachel Lee | Head, Isle of Man Distribution, Standard Bank

Originally from the UK, I am now a resident of the Isle of Man and have been working in the financial services industry for over 30 years. Currently, I am Head of Standard Bank’s Isle of Man based Distribution team – ‘the front entrance’ to the Bank for clients and intermediaries alike.

Read Rachel’s full interview here.

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.