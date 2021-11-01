Our top inspirational interviews for October

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from October.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for October below:

Inspirational Woman: Lucy Kay | Singer & Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Since graduating from the Royal Conservatoire Lucy auditioned for TV talent show, Britain’s Got Talent, which she came runner up in 2014 and was immediately snapped up by Record Label Sony Classical. Her debut album ‘Fantasia’ went straight to Number 1 in the Classical album charts, Number18 in the UK top 40 and record of the week on Classic FM.

Read Lucy’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Egbe Manton | Corporate Lawyer & Founder, Manton Legal

Egbe Manton is a corporate lawyer and the founder of Manton Legal. She set up her business in the middle of the first national lockdown as organisations struggled to find clear and affordable guidance. Manton Legal helped 200 clients in its first year and is also helping unemployed young graduates who are seeking a career in law.



Read Egbe’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Kathy Abernethy | Director of Menopause Services, Peppy Born in London, Kathy Abernethy led an award winning NHS menopause service, and was a founding member of the British Menopause Society (BMS) and is author of two books on the subject, including Menopause: The One-Stop Guide, which was highly commended in the recent BMA Awards.

Read Kathy’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Keshia East | Founder, No Knot Co My name is Keshia East, and I’m the founder of No Knot Co – a hair tools and accessories brand specifically targeted to wavy, curly and Afro hair types. I’m half Ghanaian and half English. I studied history at university and after graduating, I went straight into the beauty world! I started my business in September 2020.

Read Keshia’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Claire Namukolo | Founder, Hair Heals Organisation & Director, Cheshire Fashion Week I am the director of Cheshire Fashion Week in Chester, Cheshire which has grown into the north’s largest fashion event. Following years of working in the fashion industry, marketing, and PR, I felt there was a void in Cheshire’s fashion industry and decided to launch the county’s first fashion week. Furthermore, I’m the owner and founder of Hair Heals Organisation, an organisation that raises awareness of alopecia and advocates positive visibility through fashion, creative arts, and media. Read Claire’s full interview here. Inspirational Woman: Alice Hendy | Founder, R;pple Suicide Prevention Alice Hendy tragically lost her brother, Josh, on the 25th November 2020 from suicide. Josh was her only sibling, and sadly passed away too soon at just 21 years of age. Alice’s day job involves working in IT and Cyber Security, with experience in working for global financial institutions and insurance firms in the city of London. After examining Josh’s phone and laptop following his death, Alice found that Josh had been researching techniques to take his own life via internet searches, suicide forums and video tutorials.

Read Alice’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Maryon Stewart | Healthcare Expert & CEO, Healthy, Wise & Well

Maryon Stewart is a world-renowned healthcare expert, often referred to as the Pioneer of the Natural Menopause Movement. Over the last 28 years, together with her team, she has helped tens of thousands of women around the world overcome PMS and menopause symptoms with a well-researched approach, without using drugs or hormones.

Read Maryon’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Chloe Taylor | Founder, Eartheia

To put it simply, I’m a 23-year-old, vegan fashion and beauty enthusiast who decided to turn her passions into a career. At a young age I always knew I wanted to do something in fashion and here I am still in that industry!! Just now I’m trying to make people see fashion and beauty can be ethical and sustainable and not cost the earth (literally). I came up with Eartheia.com in university for my dissertation.

Read Chloe’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Evie Asio | Youth Music Officer, London College of Creative Media

My name is Evie Asio, and I am a Youth Music Officer for London College of Creative Media (LCCM), as well as a singer-songwriter and producer from South London. In addition to consistently writing and performing from an early age, I studied Music at university, which led to me into working as a music teacher at a secondary school for a number of years, and thereafter gaining a role at LCCM.

Read Evie’s full interview here.