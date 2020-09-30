Our top inspirational interviews for September

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from September.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for September below:

Inspirational Woman: Rachael Nsofor | Founder, MABE & PLS London

Nigerian born, Brighton and East London raised. Mother of 3. Career in Advertising, Branding and Beauty over the last 15 years. Well travelled solo business women. I have been to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Kuwait alone to close deals. I now run my own agency MABE , which supports growing brands with business and brand development and I’ve just set up plsLONDON with my two daughters to offer a more inclusive affordable platform selling hair extensions and wigs.

Inspirational Woman: Daisy Kalnina | Founder, TheGelBottle & Peacći

Daisy Kalnina is the founder of three businesses – leading salon brand, The GelBottle Inc, nail tech training school, The GelBottle Academy and recently launched polish brand, Peacći.

At the age of seven, Daisy Kalnina was already selling at her local market, but it was at the age of 14 she had her first ‘real’ experience of business, when she ran her mum’s salon after school.

Inspirational Woman: Anna Freeman | Founder & CEO, ZavFit

Anna Freeman is the Founder & CEO of ZavFit. She was born and brought up near London but now lives in Edinburgh.

Anna’s passion for wellbeing, and desire to make an impact, saw the creation of ZavFit with the specific aim of addressing the mental health crisis caused by money stress. ZavFit’s vision for financial wellbeing is called ‘Money Fitness’ and makes financial wellbeing about the person not just their finances. It has been called a game changer by the Health industry.

Inspirational Woman: Jessica Heagren | CEO & Founder, That Works For Me

Jessica Heagren is CEO and Founder of flexible working site, That Works For Me.

Like many women, Jessica found that a senior career in a financial services corporate plus a young family just didn’t work and so she created That Works For Me in order to bring together skilled professional people in need of flexible work with businesses in need of skilled professionals on a less than full time basis.

Inspirational Woman: Alessandra Desfoux | Managing Partner, Lewis Moberly

Alessandra Desfoux is Managing Partner of independent brand and design agency Lewis Moberly, renowned for its identity work with Moet & Chandon, LVMH, Johnnie Walker whiskies among others.

Inspirational Woman: Celia Pool | Co-Founder, DAME

Celia Pool is the winner of the prestigious Veuve Clicquot Bold Future Award.

The Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot is a modern evolution of the Business Woman Award which has been running since 1972; the first and longest-running international accolade for female business figureheads. Celia was recognised by the judging panel as a true innovator who successfully broke into a market dominated by global brands.

Inspirational Woman: Olive Strachan MBE | Founder, Olive Strachan Resources Ltd

Olive Strachan MBE, is the founder of Olive Strachan Resources Ltd, global business woman and diversity and inclusion specialist.

From working with individuals, SME’s, Manufacturing Firms, Blue Chip Companies, Housing Associations, to Colleges & Universities, Olive has a varied portfolio of public and private sector clients all over the world.

Inspirational Woman: Liz Johnson | Paralympic gold medallist; disability campaigner and businesswoman

Liz Johnson is a Paralympic gold medallist turned disability campaigner and businesswoman.

Liz Johnson is the founder of two organisations which aim to close the disability employment gap. The Ability People is the first disability-led employment consultancy, which works with companies to change their outlook on disability and transform their operations to be authentically inclusive.

Inspirational Woman: Dr Larisa Corda | Women’s health doctor & fertility specialist

Dr Larisa Corda is an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and is one of the UK’s leading Fertility experts.

She qualified from Imperial College London and her training has been both in the UK and Australia, seeing her gain an understanding and appreciation of gynaecological, obstetric and fertility issues across a wide international population.

Inspirational Woman: Neeta Mundra | Banking and Financial Services Executive, Salesforce

Neeta Mundra is a senior executive with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to driving business outcomes with over 19 years of global banking and insurance experience and a deep understanding of technology and financial services.

Neeta Mundra recently won the “Exceptional Women of Excellence Award” at Women Economic Forum.

