16/07/2021
Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2021: In Pictures

Rising Stars Award Ceremony

WeAreTheCity celebrated the winners of the 2021 Rising Star Awards last night (Thursday 15th July) via a virtual award’s ceremony.

Due to the ongoing circumstances, the team at WeAreTheCity once again had to do things a little differently with the Rising Star Awards. The event was attended by winners, judges, sponsors and special guests and our winners had the opportunity to network with each other in our interactive breakout rooms. Each winner received a goodie box with their award, complete with champagne, chocolates, books and other treats.

The virtual award’s ceremony was hosted by Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting. Throughout the evening, guests were entertained by singer Jermain Jackman; singer-songwriter Elle Yaya; poet and Rising Star alumni, Jaspreet Kaur; and the Southend Vox Choir.

View photos from the Rising Star Award’s Ceremony below:

Rising Star Award Winner 2021
Tribeni Chougule and her award's goodie bag
Siwan Smith
Louise Goux-Wirth
Chidinma Okolo
Nipuni Karunaratne
Frida Nzaba
Kiran Sahota
Ann Hodson
Kirsty McDermott & Danielle Stewart
Eunice Zhu
Fiona Yelland
Charlotte Morphet
Emily Cunningham
Toria Bono
Eneni Bambara-Abban
Rising Star Award Winner 2021
Rising Stars in Law
Rising Star Awards Entertainment - Southend Vox Choir
Rising Stars in Investment Management
Rising Stars - Entrepreneurs
Rising Star Awards Entertainment with Jermain Jackman
Rising Stars in HR & Recruitment
Rising Star Award - Company of the Year
Rising Stars in Infrastructure, Logistics & Transport
Rising Stars in Insurance
Rising Stars in Healthcare
Rising Star Award Ceremony winners
Rising Star Award Ceremony Winners and Guests
Rising Star Award Ceremony Winners 1
Rising Star Awards Entertainment - Elle Yaya
Rising Star Awards Entertainment - Jaspreet Kaur
Rising Stars in Banking & Capital Markets
Rising Stars in Charity & Not-For-Profits
Rising Stars in Defence
Rising Stars in Digital
Rising Stars in Diversity
Rising Stars - EA & PA
Rising Stars in Education & Academia
Rising Stars in Energy & Utilities
Rising Stars in Professional Services
Rising Stars in Science & Engineering
Rising Stars in Technology
Rising Stars in All Other Industries
Rising Star Champions
Rising Stars Men for Gender Balance
Rising Stars Global Award for Achievement
Rising Stars Editor's Choice Award
Rising Stars Party Popper Time
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

