Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2021: In Pictures

WeAreTheCity celebrated the winners of the 2021 Rising Star Awards last night (Thursday 15th July) via a virtual award’s ceremony.



Due to the ongoing circumstances, the team at WeAreTheCity once again had to do things a little differently with the Rising Star Awards. The event was attended by winners, judges, sponsors and special guests and our winners had the opportunity to network with each other in our interactive breakout rooms. Each winner received a goodie box with their award, complete with champagne, chocolates, books and other treats.

The virtual award’s ceremony was hosted by Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting. Throughout the evening, guests were entertained by singer Jermain Jackman; singer-songwriter Elle Yaya; poet and Rising Star alumni, Jaspreet Kaur; and the Southend Vox Choir.

View photos from the Rising Star Award’s Ceremony below: