03/02/2025
Rising Star Awards Tips and Tricks

Our Rising Star Awards focus on shining a spotlight on talented women and remarkable role models below director level, powered by RBC and supported by dedicated industry-leading sponsors.

Over the last 11 years, we have accumulated over 1,050 alumni, helping women excel in their industries while giving back to others. Unlike traditional awards, we don’t just celebrate winners, we bring them into a thriving community of support and mentorship.

Who Can Apply? 

We welcome nominations from all individuals who identify as women, spanning 24 industry categories, including: 

  • All Other Industries 
  • Banking and Capital Markets 
  • Charity and Not-for-Profit 
  • Defence 
  • Digital 
  • Diversity and Inclusion 
  • Education and Academia 
  • Energy and Utilities 
  • Entrepreneurs and Startups 
  • ESG 
  • Healthcare and Wellbeing 
  • HR and Recruitment 
  • Insurance 
  • Law 
  • Media and Advertising 
  • Professional Services and Consulting 
  • Property 
  • Public Sector  *NEW* 
  • Technology 
  • Telecoms *NEW* 

Additionally, we honour Men for Gender Balance, Champions of Gender Equality, Global Achievers and Companies supporting female talent.  

Why Enter the Rising Star Awards? 

Winning a Rising Star Award opens doors of opportunity. It enhances your professional visibility, strengthens your network, and helps you step up as a role model in your industry. Rising Stars provide access to development programs, networking groups, and additional learning opportunities with the support of Warwick Business School.  

 The Nomination Process 

  • Self-nomination or third-party nomination: there is no cost to enter 
  • Deadline: 3 March 2025: both nomination & supporting information required 
  • Judging & Shortlisting: over 1,300 nominations are reviewed, with finalists announced on 4 May 2025 
  • Winners Announced: 4 June 2025 
  • Awards Ceremony: 10 July 2025 

What Makes a Winning Nomination? 

A strong nomination tells a compelling story—detailing achievements, overcoming adversity and contributions to others. We encourage nominees to: 

  • Use quantifiable impacts (e.g., “Led a £200M project across six regions”) 
  • Share their journey & personal challenges 
  • Highlight mentorship, community contributions, and leadership initiatives 

 Join the Rising Star Community 

The Rising Star Awards are not just about winning, it’s about becoming part of a supportive network that continues to uplift women long after the awards night. Many past winners have gone on to achieve national honours, media recognition and significant career advancements. 

Submit Your Nomination Today! 

If you or someone you know is making a difference, nominate now and take the first step toward gaining well-deserved recognition. For more details, visit https://wearethecity-risingstars.com or watch the full webinar video below. 

