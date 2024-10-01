Rising Star Winners Gather for WeAreTheCity Knowledge Day at Warwick Business School

The event kicked off with a networking lunch, giving winners the chance to connect with their peers and share their personal journeys. The afternoon followed with insightful keynotes from Warwick’s professors, along with a workshop focused on team building and trust.
This unique opportunity for award winners to spend a day learning at a prestigious business school is part of WeAreTheCity’s commitment to harnessing the collective knowledge of our Rising Stars, creating a platform for shared insights and growth. Throughout the day, our Rising Stars immersed themselves in an engaging learning environment, expanding their networks across various industries. The connections formed during the event are set to spark lasting professional relationships, paving the way for future collaborations on projects, research, and business ventures. The impact of this network extends well beyond the event itself.
For WeAreTheCity, awards are far more than just accolades; they symbolise the culmination of hard work, dedication, innovation and exceptional achievement. Whether it’s a Nobel Prize in Physics, an Academy Award for Best Actor, or a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, awards celebrate those who have excelled in their fields. Award winners often become inspirations to others, embodying the idea that with determination and creativity, it’s possible to reach the pinnacle of success. We are privileged to collaborate with Warwick Business School to provide these enriching opportunities for our Rising Stars, and we take immense pride in the incredible women—both past and present—who make up our alumnae.
We extend our thanks to Rebecca Evans and her team at Warwick for their exceptional hospitality, and to Tamara Friedrich, Sarah Jackson, and former Rising Star winners Angel Zhou and Rupali Sharma-Patel, for their inspiring keynotes on entrepreneurship, resilience, leadership, and navigating change.
A special thanks goes to the sponsors of this year’s Rising Star Awards. Nominations for the 2025 Rising Star Awards will open in January.
02octAll Day03Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo London
02/10/2024 - 03/10/2024 (All Day)(GMT+01:00)
ExCeL London
Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo, 2-3 October 2024, ExCel London is the industry-leading hiring event
While we are seeing more businesses address the gender gap in technology, women still only account for around 26% of people working in the sector and without diversity and equality, the technology and business sectors are being held back.
Did you know the tech sector has a ‘leaky pipeline’ of recruits? While we are seeing more women earn a tech degree, less than a third are working in the field after graduation.
Whether you are a developer, analyst, engineer, programmer, data scientist or in marketing, sales or finance roles, or are an aspiring tech professional, the award-winning female-led event provides inspiration, guidance, recruitment opportunities, and services to supercharge your professional journey at all stages within the technology and business sectors.
03oct15:0017:00Black History Month - Reclaiming Narratives Workshop | Trapped in Zone One
03/10/2024 15:00 - 17:00(GMT+01:00)
Island Point Community Centre
53 Martha Street, London, E1 2PE
Black History Month Workshop with Trapped in Zone One – Celebrating the untold stories of everyday Black heroes and heroines. Black History Month – Reclaiming Narratives Workshops
Black History Month – Reclaiming Narratives Workshops
Every Saturday, 5-26 October 2024, 15:00-17:00
Island Point Community Centre, 51 Sark Mews, E14 3PW
Trapped in Zone One is hosting a series of weekly workshops with London based artist Nadina Ali during Black History Month, creating posters using different mediums that celebrates the story of Black person from Tower Hamlets considered as a hero/heroine that everyone should know about.
This year’s theme for Black History Month is “Reclaiming Narratives,” and marks a significant shift towards recognising and correcting the narratives of Black history and culture.
By emphasising “Reclaiming Narratives,” we shine a brighter light on our stories, allegories, and history.
All the materials will be provided with aim of the activity is for participants to focus on people that wouldn’t make it into history books, especially everyday people such as teachers, nurses, bus drivers, family members, friends or anyone that had a positive impact on them or their community.
About Nadina Ali
Nadina is a multi-disciplinary artist from Marseille in France, based in London, passionate about social justice and representation and use bold and colourful typography to address those topics in a way that is easier to engage with for a wider range of people. Nadina works across digital, print and paint and I have produced artworks for posters, billboards, art installations and murals. She is passionate about making art and creativity accessible to as many people as possible, especially people who don’t traditionally have easy access to art. Through her work, Nadina aims to amplify the voices of under-represented people.
Please book one time slot per person. Please arrive no more than 15 minutes before your booked slot. These sessions are designed for adults getting creative whilst exploring this year’s theme for Black History Month.
Walk ins will not be accepted. If you can no longer attend, please cancel your ticket via Eventbrite or please get in touch with us to allow another person(s) a chance to take part.
Important Filming and Photography Notice
Please note that filming and photography will be taking place at this event. All imagery and footage may at some point be published on the Trapped in Zone One website, social media channels, and reporting with Tower Hamlets Council.
This event is supported by Tower Hamlets Council as part of the Black History Month in 2024.
Free
05octAll Day06Festival of The Girl 2024
05/10/2024 - 06/10/2024 (All Day)(GMT+01:00)
Business Design Centre
52 Upper St, London N1 0QH, UK
We are so excited to announce that tickets are now live for Festival of The Girl 2024!
In celebration of International Day of The Girl we’re hosting our 6th Festival of The Girl across the weekend of Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October at The Business Design Centre in Islington, North London.
This year we’re bigger and better than ever, with four sessions to choose from over the weekend, including a lower capacity ‘noises off’ session designed especially for SEND children and their families.
We’re also thrilled to be introducing our first ever Festival of The Girl Awards at this year’s festival. The awards ceremony will take place at the festival on Saturday afternoon. It will involve girls nominating their friends for one of three awards:
We will start to announce the line-up soon but rest assured your girls will experience everything from coding to art, sports to periods, experiments to activism, engineering to body confidence, friendships to sustainability and so much more!
Choose your preferred day and time from the calendar below or by hitting the ‘Get Tickets’ button. The 4 sessions are:
We believe in a world where gender stereotypes no longer limit kids’ potential.
With accessible global festivals and campaigns Festival of The Girl was created to empower millions of young girls to breakdown stereotypes with confidence,
while equipping parents and carers with the tools to guide them.
Our flagship festival, happening this October, is packed with workshops and activities aimed at engaging, entertaining, educating and opening the minds of our 7-11 year old girls. This year’s line-up will be announced soon, but rest assured your girls will experience everything from coding to art, sports to periods, experiments to activism, engineering to body confidence, friendships to sustainability and so much more!
We exist because we want to change what it means to be a girl.
We want to remove the limitations gender stereotypes place on girls. And we want to start this conversation with primary school aged kids, and their grown-ups.
We’ve created global interactive events, campaigns and resources to give girls and their families access to incredible female role models, workshops and activities.
Our headline festivals and pop-ups take place every October coinciding with UN’s International Day of the Girl Child. All our events are safe environments for girls to have fun, try something new, and most importantly; leave with a boost of self-confidence.
Festival of The Girl is committed to advancing equality and promoting inclusivity for all young people, regardless of their identity or gender expression.
We are passionate about inspiring girls to believe in their futures and the programme is designed to provide female role models for young people. We believe challenging gender stereotypes and breaking down barriers to inclusion benefits young people of any gender.
While we use the term “girl” to address the barriers that girls face at a young age, our mission is inclusive of trans and non-binary communities, and we encourage young people of any gender to take part.
07octAll Day11WeAreTechWomen | Women in Tech Week
07/10/2024 - 11/10/2024 (All Day)(GMT+01:00)
The first-ever nationwide celebration dedicated to women in technology, featuring a week of immersive online and in-person events focused on career development and networking, driving forward equality and
WeAreTechWomen is excited to announce the inaugural UK Women in Tech week, taking place from October 7th to 11th, coinciding with Ada Lovelace Day. This week-long event will celebrate the achievements of women in the tech industry through a diverse array of both in-person and virtual events.
Partnering with organisations and Women in Tech networks across the UK, we’ll be hosting discussions on career development, skill-building workshops, and ample networking opportunities. Through our website, attendees can easily book their spots for these events. Our master calendar for bookings will be released on 22nd August. Those who have registered their interest above will receive priority.
Additionally, we’ll be leveraging various social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, to live stream events and engage with a wider audience. We’re collaborating with corporate partners who will open their doors to host events, offering valuable learning and networking experiences.
Furthermore, we’re committed to fostering the next generation of women in tech through mentoring programs and initiatives aimed at sparking the interest of young individuals in technology, in collaboration with our partners at Tech She Can. Stay tuned for more details.
14oct18:3019:30Black history month: celebrating innovators | RSA Public Talks
14/10/2024 18:30 - 19:30(GMT+01:00)
The RSA (Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce)
8 John Adam Street, London, WC2N 6EZ
Join the RSA and The Africa Centre to celebrate African innovators reshaping global culture. Black History Month: Celebrating innovators Monday 14 October 2024 18:30 – 19:30 RSA House and online via YouTube Join us as
Black History Month: Celebrating innovators
Monday 14 October 2024
18:30 – 19:30
RSA House and online via YouTube
Join us as we celebrate the vision and creativity of African changemakers who are reshaping global culture.
The RSA and the Africa Centre are teaming up to spotlight innovators driving social change through their cultural contributions.
At the RSA in Black History Month, we’ll explore how these emerging leaders are influencing global conversations and challenging traditional narratives, paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic cultural landscape.
We will discuss how to amplify the impact of African culture on the global stage and consider ways we can foster deeper connections between cultural institutions and the changemakers leading this transformation.
Join us for an inspiring conversation that celebrates the power of African culture to create lasting social change.
Olu Alake, CEO, The Africa Centre
Dipo Faloyin, journalist and author of ‘Africa Is Not A Country’.
SMADE, creative entrepreneur and co-founder, Afro Nation
Skinder Hundal MBE, Global Arts Director, British Council
Chair:
Dr Lesley Nelson-Addy, educator, writer, advocate, Runnymede Trust
*Please note this event will be held at RSA House as well as streamed online – please ensure to register for the correct ticket type to avoid disappointment*
17oct18:0021:30UN Women UK Awards 2024
17/10/2024 18:00 - 21:30(GMT+01:00)
Meta Kings Cross
The UN Women UK Awards: an evening of inspiration, hope and empowerment. Taking place on 17th October 2024 in London, this is an unforgettable evening celebrating the progress we’ve made
Taking place on 17th October 2024 in London, this is an unforgettable evening celebrating the progress we’ve made whilst inspiring new plans for the future.
We come together to recognise the individuals and organisations that are bringing gender equality closer and crucially raise funds for the Women’s Emergency Fund – a lifeline for women facing urgent crises.
Empowering entertainment from the worlds of music, spoken word and more. Special guests, including thought leaders and key voices on gender equality.
Inspiring stories from our work on the ground at UN Women. Knowledge and ideas to create change in your own community and/or workplace. Networking opportunities with organisations and individuals leading the way in gender equality.
Space to bring your team or community together to reflect, network and be inspired. Delicious food and drink, at a unique venue in the heart of London. Help to fund the future of gender equality (including raffles, auctions and more).
18:00 – 19:00 Welcome, food, drinks & live music!
19:00 – 20:30 Awards & live performances
20:30 – 21:30 Drinks & celebrating
Money raised from the Awards Ceremony will go directly to our Women’s Emergency Fund, supporting women in countries from Sudan, Afghanistan, Gaza and Ukraine. The world’s media aren’t always able to cover everywhere that women desperately need your support. This fund will help to ensure that globally no women are forgotten.
So far, through our global work, we’ve: Reached over 1.8 million women and girls through our humanitarian work, in countries from Afghanistan to Ukraine and Pakistan Supported 21 million women and girls with grants for local work to end violence Strengthened women’s economic empowerment in 44 countries (home to 1.6 billion women and girls). With 5,365 companies and organisations now prioritising women’s empowerment and women-owned businesses Implemented action plans to end gendered violence in 57 countries (home to 2.5 billion women and girls).
Together we can ensure that every woman and girl has access to safety, choice and a voice. Let’s build a more equitable world for all.
Due to security on site, please bring photo ID (driving licence/passport/voting ID) to the event with you. Every ticket holder and their guests will need this for entry to the building.
19octAll Day20Stroud Black History Month Festival
19/10/2024 - 20/10/2024 (All Day)(GMT+01:00)
Trinity Rooms
Field Road, Stroud, GL5 2HZ
Join us for a celebration of Black history, culture and resilience at the Stroud Black History Month Festival! Welcome to the Stroud Black History Month Festival! Join
Welcome to the Stroud Black History Month Festival! Join us at the Trinity Rooms for a two day festival celebrating the history, cuture and resilience of Black, Asian and people of colour in Stroud and beyond. A two day Unity Festival for the whole community filled with live music, poetry, discussion, film + food… and more music.
26oct10:0014:00Black History Month | Empowering Black women's health matters
26/10/2024 10:00 - 14:00(GMT+01:00)
Redbridge Central Library and Museum,
Clements Road, Gloucester room, Ilford, IG1 1EA
Come celebrate Black History Month with us as we empower and prioritise the health and well-being of Black women in our community!
Black History Month- Empowering Black women’s health matters.
Come join us at Redbridge Central Library and Museum for a special event celebrating Black History Month! We’ll be focusing on empowering Black women’s health matters through informative talks, workshops, and interactive sessions. Learn about the importance of health, mental health, and overall well-being in a supportive and inclusive environment. We will be looking at impacts of health conditions such as sickle cell, Fibromyalgia and other long term conditions.
In Partnership With Redbridge Equalities and Community Council.
