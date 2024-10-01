BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

01/10/2024
Rising Star Winners Gather for WeAreTheCity Knowledge Day at Warwick Business School

On 26th September, WeAreTheCity brought together the 2024 Rising Star winners for a day of knowledge sharing at Warwick Business School.

The event kicked off with a networking lunch, giving winners the chance to connect with their peers and share their personal journeys. The afternoon followed with insightful keynotes from Warwick’s professors, along with a workshop focused on team building and trust.

This unique opportunity for award winners to spend a day learning at a prestigious business school is part of WeAreTheCity’s commitment to harnessing the collective knowledge of our Rising Stars, creating a platform for shared insights and growth. Throughout the day, our Rising Stars immersed themselves in an engaging learning environment, expanding their networks across various industries. The connections formed during the event are set to spark lasting professional relationships, paving the way for future collaborations on projects, research, and business ventures. The impact of this network extends well beyond the event itself.

For WeAreTheCity, awards are far more than just accolades; they symbolise the culmination of hard work, dedication, innovation and exceptional achievement. Whether it’s a Nobel Prize in Physics, an Academy Award for Best Actor, or a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, awards celebrate those who have excelled in their fields. Award winners often become inspirations to others, embodying the idea that with determination and creativity, it’s possible to reach the pinnacle of success. We are privileged to collaborate with Warwick Business School to provide these enriching opportunities for our Rising Stars, and we take immense pride in the incredible women—both past and present—who make up our alumnae.

We extend our thanks to Rebecca Evans and her team at Warwick for their exceptional hospitality, and to Tamara Friedrich, Sarah Jackson, and former Rising Star winners Angel Zhou and Rupali Sharma-Patel, for their inspiring keynotes on entrepreneurship, resilience, leadership, and navigating change.

A special thanks goes to the sponsors of this year’s Rising Star Awards. Nominations for the 2025 Rising Star Awards will open in January.

View photos of the event below

