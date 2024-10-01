Morning self-care | Your best start to the day

Mornings can make or break your day, especially for women who often juggle multiple roles.

Between career pressures, family demands, social commitments and personal ambitions, it’s no wonder mornings can feel a bit hectic. It’s easy to get up, roll straight into work or family duties and forget about ourselves entirely. However, carving out time for a morning routine centred on self-care can be transformative. Think of it as filling up your cup before you pour into others. By establishing a few simple habits, you can shift your mindset, boost your mood and feel more in control.

A well-crafted morning routine isn’t about waking up at the crack of dawn (unless you want to). It’s about creating a flow that prepares you physically, mentally and emotionally for the day ahead. This guide will walk you through a morning self-care routine tailored for women who want to start their day on the right foot.

Start the night before

Yes, the key to a successful morning starts with what you do the evening before. Before you go to bed, spend a few moments planning for the morning. Lay out your clothes, prepare your bag and have a glass of water on your bedside table. A tidy, organised space will make your morning feel less chaotic. This simple act allows you to wake up with a sense of calm and purpose. Plus, it takes the guesswork out of getting ready, saving you time and stress.

Wake up gently

Let’s banish the sound of blaring alarms. Waking up abruptly can set a stressful tone for the day. Consider investing in a sunrise alarm clock that gradually lights up your room, mimicking the natural sunrise. If you prefer your phone, try a soothing alarm tone, birdsong, gentle chimes or ocean waves. This subtle change can make waking up feel more like a soft transition than a jarring shock.

Hydrate before anything else

After 7-8 hours of sleep, your body is naturally dehydrated. Start your morning by sipping on a glass of water before reaching for the coffee. Add a slice of lemon if you fancy an extra refreshing kick. Hydration first thing in the morning kick-starts your metabolism, aids digestion, and gives your skin a healthy glow. It’s a small but mighty habit that can have a big impact on your overall wellbeing.

Move your body

You don’t need to jump straight into an intense workout (unless that’s your vibe). The goal here is simply to get your body moving. A few minutes of gentle stretching, yoga or even a brisk walk around the block can work wonders. Moving your body releases endorphins, reduces stress and increases energy levels, the perfect trio for a positive start to the day. If you enjoy a more structured routine, a 15-minute yoga session or an online workout can give you that boost without taking up too much of your morning.

Take time for skincare

Skincare isn’t just about looking good; it’s about taking a moment for yourself. A morning skincare routine can feel like a mini self-care ritual. Start by cleansing your face to remove any oils from overnight. Follow with a toner to refresh your skin and a moisturiser to lock in hydration. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen, even if it’s cloudy, your future self will thank you. As you go through these steps, take deep breaths and be mindful of the process. This isn’t just about skincare; it’s about reminding yourself that you’re worthy of care and attention.

Fuel your body

Breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day. Skipping breakfast can lead to low energy, mood swings and poor concentration. You don’t need to whip up a fancy spread, keep it simple and nourishing. A bowl of porridge with berries, a smoothie packed with greens or avocado toast can give you the nutrients and energy you need. If you’re short on time, prepare something the night before, like overnight oats or chia pudding. The key is to choose foods that will make you feel energised and ready to tackle the day.

Set an intention for the day

Before diving into your to-do list, take a moment to set an intention for the day. This could be something like, “I will approach challenges with patience,” or “I will take breaks when I need them.” Setting an intention helps ground you and gives your day a sense of direction. You can do this while you sip your morning tea or coffee, write it in a journal or simply say it out loud to yourself. It’s a small act that can have a huge impact on your mindset throughout the day.

Enjoy a moment of stillness

In the hustle and bustle of life, we often overlook the importance of stillness. Whether it’s five minutes of meditation, deep breathing or simply sitting in silence, this is your chance to connect with yourself. This moment can help clear your mind, reduce stress, and boost your mood. If meditation isn’t your thing, try practising gratitude, list three things you’re thankful for. This simple exercise shifts your focus from what’s lacking to what’s already wonderful in your life.

Limit screen time

Resist the urge to scroll through social media or check emails the moment you wake up. Starting your day with a barrage of information can feel overwhelming and stressful. Instead, allow yourself some screen-free time during your morning routine. Focus on activities that nourish you, not drain you. Once you’ve completed your routine, then you can check in with the digital world if needed.

Dress in a way that makes you feel good

This might sound trivial, but how you dress can affect your mood and confidence for the rest of the day. Whether you’re working from home or heading out, choose an outfit that makes you feel comfortable and empowered. The simple act of getting ready and feeling put together can have a surprisingly positive impact on your mindset.

Takeaway

A self-care morning routine isn’t about perfection; it’s about creating habits that make you feel good. The best routine is one that fits into your lifestyle and makes you excited to get out of bed in the morning. You don’t have to do all these steps every day. Pick and choose what resonates with you and be gentle with yourself as you build your routine. It’s the small, consistent acts of self-care that add up to a happier, healthier you.

Tomorrow morning, before the day’s demands take over, take a few moments just for you. With a bit of planning and a lot of self-love, you’ll set the tone for a day that feels more balanced, more positive and most importantly, more you.