Rising Stars: What happened next for Millie Gooch

WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Awards are now in their seventh year.
The Rising Star awards were introduced to showcase the UK pipeline of female talent below management and to create female 100 role models across 25 different industries and professions.
Over the year’s, the awards have recognised over 650 women across the UK and India.
In this ongoing series, we speak to our winners about life after winning a Rising Star award.
We spoke to Millie Gooch, who won a Rising Star Award in the All Other Industries category in 2020.
Millie Gooch is the founder of The Sober Girl Society, a hugely popular Instagram community (currently 100k followers and growing) and one of the leading voices pioneering the sobriety movement here in the UK.
High-profile followers include Sam Smith, Bryony Gordon, Zoe Ball and Jameela Jamil’s iWeigh. As a journalist, she has written for a range of publications, and her campaigning work has been featured everywhere from ELLE and Stylist to the BBC and Evening Standard.
How did you feel when it was announced that you’d won a Rising Star award?
Delighted – I’ve never won an award for anything SGS related so it felt awesome!
Please tell us what has happened in your career since winning the Rising Star award?
I had my book published which was super exciting. I’ve also continued to give back to other through the SGS community platform by helping people shift their mindset around alcohol and sobriety.
What advice would you give to someone else going through the award’s process?
Enjoy it! Especially if you get to do it all properly in a post-covid world!
What tips would you give to our other members to enhance their careers?
Believe in yourself. It sounds really cliché but quite often the only thing holding ourselves back from fulfilling our true potential is worrying we’re not good enough