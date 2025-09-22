September equinox autumn is here

The September equinox is one of those natural turning points that reminds us the year is moving on. It marks the start of autumn in the northern hemisphere and brings with it shorter days, cooler evenings and a shift in the way the world feels around us. The light changes, the air feels different and nature starts preparing for the season ahead.

What the equinox means

An equinox happens twice a year when day and night are almost the same length everywhere on Earth. In September it signals the end of summer and the beginning of autumn for us in the north, while in the southern hemisphere it marks the start of spring. The balance between light and dark is brief but powerful, a reminder of the cycles we live through each year.

Signs of the season

You can already spot the clues that autumn is here. Leaves turn from green to shades of gold and red. The mornings feel crisper and mist can linger across fields. Birds begin their migration journeys and animals start to store food for the colder months. Even the way we live begins to shift as we reach for warmer clothes and start craving heartier meals.

A time for reflection

Autumn often feels like a season of reflection. The equinox offers a moment to pause and notice how things are changing. It is a chance to enjoy the beauty of nature as it transforms and to take stock of the months behind us. The slowing pace of the season can encourage us to rest more, to focus inward and to prepare ourselves for the winter ahead.

Celebrations around the world

Different cultures mark the equinox in their own ways. Harvest festivals take place to give thanks for crops gathered before the cold sets in. In some traditions the day is seen as a time of balance and renewal. People gather, share food and honour the changes in the natural world. The equinox is both a scientific event and a cultural one, binding communities to the rhythm of the earth.

Embracing autumn

The September equinox is a reminder that every season brings its own gifts. Autumn is a time of colour, comfort and change. It invites us to slow down and enjoy the simple things like a walk through fallen leaves or a cosy evening indoors. By noticing the equinox and what it means, we connect more closely with the world around us and the steady rhythm that guides our lives.