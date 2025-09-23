Why workplace friendships matter for performance & wellbeing

Work is not just about deadlines and meetings, it’s also about the people we share our time with. Many of us spend more hours with colleagues than we do with friends or family at home, which is why workplace friendships can feel so important.

Far from being a distraction, these connections often shape how we feel about our jobs and how well we perform in them.

The value of connection

Having a friend at work can make the office or virtual workspace feel more welcoming. Knowing that there is someone to talk to, laugh with or share a problem with helps reduce feelings of stress and isolation. These friendships create a sense of belonging, which can improve motivation and make people more likely to stay in their roles for longer.

Boosting performance

Workplace friendships do more than lift morale. They can also have a direct impact on performance. When people feel comfortable with their colleagues, they are more open to collaboration, more likely to share ideas and more willing to ask for help. This creates an environment where problem solving becomes quicker and more effective. A trusted colleague can also provide honest feedback, which can help someone develop new skills and grow in confidence.

Supporting wellbeing

The emotional support that comes from workplace friendships is just as important as the professional side. Having someone who understands the pressures of a role makes it easier to cope with challenges. These friendships can encourage healthier habits, such as taking proper breaks, getting fresh air at lunch or talking through worries rather than keeping them bottled up. Over time this can help prevent burnout and improve overall wellbeing.

Striking the right balance

While workplace friendships are powerful, balance matters. Being close with colleagues should not create cliques or favouritism. It is important that these relationships remain inclusive and professional. When managed well, they strengthen teams and create a positive culture that benefits everyone.

Takeaway for organisations

Encouraging a workplace where friendships can form naturally is good for both people and performance. Simple steps like creating spaces for social interaction, supporting team activities and promoting open communication all help. When employees feel connected, they are happier, more resilient and more engaged in their work.