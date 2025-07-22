State pension age could rise faster as government reviews automatic contributions

You’ve probably heard whispers about it for a while, but it’s now official, the government is reviewing the state pension age again.

This time, there are real concerns that it could rise faster than previously planned. With public finances under pressure and a growing number of people living longer, the idea of working well into your late 60s or even early 70s is no longer just a possibility, it’s something ministers are actively considering.

For many, it’s a frustrating prospect. The state pension is a vital safety net, especially for those on lower incomes, in physically demanding jobs or with health issues. But the numbers just aren’t adding up. As life expectancy continues to rise, and more people draw from the pot for longer, the cost of maintaining the triple lock, where pensions rise in line with the highest of inflation, earnings or 2.5%, is ballooning.

In fact, experts have warned that if we stick with the triple lock without reform, the pension bill could outstrip National Insurance income by 2036. That’s a serious problem. It’s one that the government says it can’t ignore.

What’s actually happening? The Treasury has launched a review that could see the state pension age brought forward more quickly. It’s already set to rise from 66 to 67 between 2026 and 2028, and to 68 between 2044 and 2046, but that timeline could now be accelerated.

At the same time, ministers are reviving the Pensions Commission, originally set up by Tony Blair in the early 2000s, to look at broader reform. This includes how to boost savings and increase automatic pension contributions from both workers and employers. The idea is to avoid relying too heavily on the state pension and help people build up better retirement pots through private savings.

The final recommendations are expected by 2027. They’ll examine not just the age issue, but also how to support people who can’t keep working due to ill health, caring responsibilities or low life expectancy in some areas.

Another worrying point? Nearly half of working-age people in the UK aren’t saving anything at all for retirement and of those who are, many only contribute the minimum through auto-enrolment. That simply won’t be enough for a decent standard of living in retirement, especially if the state pension kicks in later.

The fear is that without urgent action, younger generations could be left with far less than their parents or grandparents. For some, this latest review feels like yet another blow after years of economic strain, rising living costs and job insecurity.

But government officials say the review is about creating a fairer, more sustainable system for the long term. They’re looking at the bigger picture, including whether contributions need to go up, how to make pensions more inclusive, and how to prepare the country for an ageing population.

The bottom line? Things are shifting. It’s becoming clear that relying solely on the state pension won’t be enough in the years ahead. If you’re working now, it’s worth thinking about how much you’re putting aside and whether that will genuinely support the lifestyle you’d like in the future. For those early in their careers, it might not feel urgent yet, but small, consistent steps taken now could make all the difference later on. This isn’t about scare tactics, it’s about being prepared for a system that’s evolving fast.