Stay head of rising living costs with these saving tips

The rising living costs in the UK has become a major stressor for most people.

Prices have jumped in nearly every sector, from food to housing, to energy bills. For many, it feels like every time you blink, another bill goes up. It’s no wonder so many of us are looking for any way we can find to save a bit extra. This situation calls for practical, small changes we can make to help us stay financially afloat while navigating these uncertain times.

You’re not alone in feeling the pinch. The rising costs of living crisis isn’t just about numbers; it impacts our routines, our peace of mind and often even our health. Although we can’t directly control inflation or energy rates, we can find ways to manage our money more effectively. We explore realistic tips and adjustments you can make today to start feeling a bit more secure.

Track every penny

The first step to saving is knowing where your money goes. By keeping track of your daily expenses, you’ll spot areas where you might be overspending. Apps like Monzo, or your bank’s own tools make it easy to categorise your spending. Once you see the bigger picture, small tweaks become clear. For example, if you’re spending a lot on takeaways, plan to cook at home more often. It’s a small habit with a huge payoff over time.

Plan and budget your weekly shop

Food costs have risen sharply. One way to manage this is by budgeting your weekly grocery shop. Start with a list of essential items and stick to it. Compare brands, buy in bulk and consider supermarket own-brand items, they’re often just as good as the pricier options. Try shopping at discount supermarkets like Aldi or Lidl to stretch your budget further. Also, avoid shopping when you’re hungry; it’s surprising how much more you buy on an empty stomach.

Reduce your energy usage

Energy bills are a major part of household spending and it’s an area where small changes can make a noticeable difference. Switch off appliances when not in use, limit heating and opt for thicker clothing and blankets. Use energy-efficient bulbs and consider investing in a smart thermostat, which helps you control heating costs. Many people are also finding success with energy grants and assistance programmes, so check to see if you qualify for any government support.

Make use of loyalty schemes and cashback apps

Loyalty schemes can be a lifesaver. Most major supermarkets offer them and the points you collect can be used to reduce future bills. Cashback apps like TopCashback and Quidco offer rewards for shopping at popular retailers, effectively giving you money back on purchases you were going to make anyway. It might not seem like a lot at first, but it adds up over time.

Reevaluate subscriptions and memberships

It’s easy to lose track of subscriptions, especially with so many streaming services around. Take a moment to review any memberships or monthly subscriptions, like the gym, streaming platforms or online magazines. Cancel the ones you rarely use. For the subscriptions you do keep, consider sharing with friends or family to split the cost.

Try meal prepping

Meal prepping is a brilliant way to save on food expenses and reduce waste. Set aside some time to prepare meals in bulk, storing them for the week ahead. Not only does this cut down on the need for takeaways, but it also helps you control portions and make healthier choices. Cooking larger portions is often cheaper than preparing individual meals, so this one habit can keep both your wallet and your diet in check.

Shop second-hand and sell what you don’t need

For clothing, electronics or furniture, second-hand shops or apps like Vinted, eBay and Facebook Marketplace are great options. Shopping second-hand is not only budget-friendly but also eco-conscious. If you have unused items at home, sell them online to generate extra cash.

Focus on your mental health

Financial worries can lead to anxiety and stress, so it’s crucial to take care of your mental wellbeing. Simple activities, like going for a walk, practising mindfulness or talking to friends, can help keep things in perspective. Many communities offer free mental health resources, so reach out if you need to talk to someone.

Embrace community resources

Many towns and cities are now offering support hubs where people can gather to stay warm, socialise and even enjoy free meals. Food banks are available, too and while it might feel uncomfortable, remember that these resources exist to support people in difficult times.

Takeaway

In times like these, small steps make a big difference. By tracking spending, reducing energy use and planning meals, you can ease the financial pressure. Explore every resource available, from cashback apps to community support. You’re not alone in this and by making small adjustments, you can build resilience for whatever comes next.

This isn’t just about getting by; it’s about finding ways to live well despite the challenges. Let’s face it together.