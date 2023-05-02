Thanks so much for joining us at our One Tech World Conference that took place on April 27th over on our We Are Tech Women site – it was a fantastic day filled with brilliant talks from women in tech and male allies all communicating remotely through our metaverse-style virtual platform.

Not only did we have speakers from three different continents, but we also had over 3,000 delegate logins from as far afield as Australia! Despite the challenges of timezones and people watching through their nighttime, we had brilliant audience participation with our sponsors and partners enjoying 17,691 visits to their booths in the exhibition hall – helping people to navigate where they would like to take their careers. We also had chatrooms tailored by geography to help people form networks wherever they were in the world.

Thought leaders, TechWomen100 winners, amazing tech advocates

The conference itself is devoted to showcasing the many different tech sectors to women looking to develop their careers. This year we had 95 speakers, 85 sessions and those videos have already been viewed over 32,000 times – that number will increase as people go back to watch sessions they missed over the 30-day “on demand” period. Our speakers were all from different career areas, all at different levels, working for huge conglomerates right through to their own start-ups. We had the broadest subject range of any of our conferences – here’s just a flavour of our keynotes…

Entrepreneur Reedah El-Saie talked about her journey from frustrated parent to the founder of an Edutech company – and how she got the funding.

Transformation Director Mivy James of BAE talks about the never-ending journey of transformation – and how she started learning coding aged 9.

Lianne Potter, Cyber Anthropologist talked about how Glassdoor reviews offer a window into companies likely to suffer cyber attacks in the near future.

Mary Agbesanwa gave an impassioned overview of the problems facing women accessing wealth tech (since you ask, Fintech investment is u 72% since the pandemic, and money invested was $75.2 billion in 2022).

Our quantum computing talk by artist Libby Heaney had the chatrooms ablaze with people wanting to talk around the subject and get involved.

On our career stage, we had a wonderful swathe of entrepreneurs, business leaders and women challenging ideas about what it means to be a parent, an older worker or a self-confessed imposter.

Gillian Arnold talked about her career and her appointment as president at governing body for IT, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

Shannon Holmes from Morgan Stanley talked about inclusivity and accessibility and gave tips on how to foster a better approach to presentations for everybody.

Alison Pain and Naomi Masterson from the Northern Trust talked about how to find to your inner confidence and silence your imposter syndrome.

Naomi Masterson from the Northern Trust talked about how to find to your inner confidence and silence your imposter syndrome.

Hannah Awonuga from Barclays talked about how to get the most from your team by having truly innovative diverse perspectives, and experiences from people of all cultures and backgrounds. While being educational, Jodi Goodman's session was also a lot of fun centring around profiling characters in the workplace, using animal traits of the Lion, Monkey, Horse and Owl.

Here are just a few of the chat comments we received on the day…

Samira Jamaale said: “…So many amazing speakers and talks – so glad we get to watch any we missed/playback the videos for the next 30 days!!! Such a plus.”

Penny Hamer said: The femtech conversation is fascinating – it’s a very important topic and I think people don’t pay enough attention to this and how women’s health can impact their ability to execute well in the job.”

The competitions and prizes

We had cash prizes and Amazon vouchers to give away on the day, with our scavenger hunt involving a game of hunt the robot! Our congratulations to Zhilong Xie on winning £100 and a free ticket to both our WeAreTech Festival and One Tech World 2024. The leaderboard where delegates accrued points for every interaction they had at the conference was a great contested battle! Congratulations to Sophie Kneeshaw, Diana Martins and Courtney Cox who were our first, second and third prize winners of Amazon gift cards for £100, £50 and £20.

Thank you to our amazing sponsors

Last, but certainly not least, we would also like to say a big thank you to our sponsors Barclays for helping us to make the day happen and to our knowledge partners McKinsey & Company for hosting a stage and providing some insightful content from a great range of speakers.

One Tech World 2024

We enjoyed the conference so much, we’re already thinking about next year! So if you have any thoughts on speakers or topics or if you would like to become one of our speakers, then please do get in touch.