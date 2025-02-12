The global rise of Galentine’s Day and why it matters

Every year, tomorrow on the 13 of February, a unique and heartwarming celebration takes centre stage. Galentine’s Day is dedicated to cherishing the bonds between women, highlighting friendship, laughter and support.

What started as a fictional holiday on the TV show Parks and Recreation has blossomed into a beloved day for women around the world.

We take a closer look at how this friendship-focused celebration has evolved in different corners of the globe. From brunches to thoughtful gifts and creative gatherings, Galentine’s Day proves that the love between friends is something to treasure.

The United Kingdom

Here in the UK, Galentine’s Day is becoming increasingly popular. Women often gather for cosy brunches or afternoon teas, where laughter and heartfelt chats take centre stage. Some friends exchange small gifts of appreciation, like handwritten notes, chocolates or flowers. It’s a wonderful excuse to pause from the hustle of everyday life and spend quality time together.

For the more adventurous groups, spa days and activity-based outings like pottery classes or cooking workshops have become trendy. It’s all about celebrating connection and joy in a meaningful way.

The United States

The birthplace of Galentine’s Day sees a wide variety of traditions. American women embrace the occasion with themed parties, crafting sessions and group dinners. These celebrations often feature quirky touches, like matching outfits or friendship-themed decorations. The focus is always on creating moments to cherish.

Brunch remains a classic Galentine’s staple. From mimosas to waffles, women across the States take full advantage of the opportunity to indulge in good food while making lasting memories with their closest friends.

Australia

Down under, Galentine’s Day often coincides with outdoor celebrations. Beach picnics, barbecues or yoga sessions in the park are common ways Australian women come together. Given the sunny February weather, it’s no surprise that fresh air and nature play a key role in their gatherings.

There’s also a growing trend of women attending cultural events, like film screenings or gallery exhibitions. These experiences provide a creative and inspiring backdrop for quality time with friends.

India

In India, Galentine’s Day is a newer concept but one that’s gaining momentum, especially in urban areas. Women’s circles and communities are embracing the idea of a day dedicated to female friendship. Group lunches, spa dates and even shopping sprees are popular ways to celebrate.

There’s also a cultural emphasis on giving. Many women take this opportunity to support local artisans by gifting handcrafted jewellery, textiles or other unique items. It’s a thoughtful way to combine friendship with a love of tradition.

South Korea

In South Korea, where the importance of relationships is deeply ingrained, Galentine’s Day is a natural extension of existing celebrations. It’s common for women to gather in cafés to share desserts and coffee, with an emphasis on quality conversations.

Some groups also participate in beauty-focused activities, like skincare workshops or DIY pampering sessions. These gatherings often reflect the Korean value of self-care, blending personal well-being with the joy of friendship.

France

French women celebrate Galentine’s Day with their signature flair for elegance and simplicity. Intimate dinners or wine and cheese nights are popular choices. The emphasis is less on extravagance and more on enjoying each other’s company in a relaxed and chic setting.

Exchanging small, thoughtful gifts is another cherished tradition. From delicate jewellery to artisanal chocolates, these tokens of friendship reflect the French appreciation for meaningful gestures.

Why Galentine’s Day Matters

No matter where you are in the world, Galentine’s Day is about celebrating the people who make life brighter. It’s a reminder that friendship deserves just as much recognition as romantic relationships.

Whether you’re planning a big event or a quiet catch-up over coffee, this day is an opportunity to show your friends how much they mean to you. It’s not about grand gestures or expensive plans but the thought and effort you put into making the time to connect.

So this 13 of February, take a moment to raise a toast to the women in your life. Whether near or far, their support, laughter and love make all the difference. Let’s keep celebrating these bonds in ways that are as unique and wonderful as the friendships themselves.