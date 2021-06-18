The Hidden Truth: Diversity and Inclusion in the FTSE All-Share | Women on Boards UK

The report gives the most comprehensive picture ever of the state of diversity and inclusion across the entire FTSE All-Share.

For the first time, it examines every FTSE All-Share company below the 350 (FTSE All-Share ex350) and brings together the Gender Pay Gap data across those FTSE All-Share companies, who are required to, or choose to, report.

Our data exposes the hidden truth that, beyond the overall number of female non-executives, progress has been extremely limited. We have also uncovered a significant ‘diversity divide’, between some firms who have majority female boards and others who have paid lip service, at best, to diversity and inclusion.