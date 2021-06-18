0
18/06/2021

The Hidden Truth: Diversity and Inclusion in the FTSE All-Share | Women on Boards UK

Women on BoardsThe report gives the most comprehensive picture ever of the state of diversity and inclusion across the entire FTSE All-Share.

For the first time, it examines every FTSE All-Share company below the 350 (FTSE All-Share ex350) and brings together the Gender Pay Gap data across those FTSE All-Share companies, who are required to, or choose to, report.

Our data exposes the hidden truth that, beyond the overall number of female non-executives, progress has been extremely limited. We have also uncovered a significant ‘diversity divide’, between some firms who have majority female boards and others who have paid lip service, at best, to diversity and inclusion.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

