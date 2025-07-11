The remote work revolution | A game changer for women’s careers?

It started slowly. A video call here, a work-from-home Friday there. But then the world shifted overnight. The office became a screen. The commute shrank to a walk from the bedroom to the kitchen and just like that, remote work wasn’t a perk anymore. It was the norm.

Now, several years on, it’s clear the shift wasn’t just about location. For many women, it’s transformed how work fits into life or rather, how life fits around work.

Freedom to work around life

For decades, women have been told they can have it all, but in practice, that’s often looked like doing it all. Full-time job, school pick-ups, housework, emotional labour, invisible admin. It’s a heavy lift. Traditional work structures weren’t built with that load in mind. Nine-to-five hours. Office presenteeism, long commutes, t all adds up.

Remote work has cracked that open. For the first time, many women can fit work into their day rather than fitting their day around work. That flexibility matters. It allows time for the school run without an awkward conversation. Attending a virtual meeting without the stress of missing dinner with the kids. It opens up options for women with caring responsibilities or health conditions and it’s helping some return to work after a break more confidently.

The rise of hidden confidence

There’s also something empowering about being seen for your output rather than your office persona. Remote work has levelled the playing field in unexpected ways. Women who might have previously felt drowned out in boardrooms are contributing more via written updates or smaller virtual calls. Performance is becoming more visible and less performative.

Then there’s self-presentation. The pressure to look a certain way in the workplace is fading for some. Women no longer need to mask parts of themselves or perform a version of professionalism that doesn’t feel natural. For neurodivergent women especially, remote work can remove sensory challenges and social expectations that are mentally draining.

But it’s not perfect

Of course, it’s not all progress. The lines between work and life have blurred. Some women are working longer hours, not fewer. Digital presenteeism has replaced the physical version in some teams, with the pressure to always be online and there’s a risk that those who choose hybrid or remote setups are overlooked for promotions or exciting projects.

A new way forward

Still, something has shifted. Women are no longer whispering about burnout in workplace toilets or quietly stepping back from career ambitions. They’re speaking up. They’re asking for what they need and employers who want to keep their best talent are starting to listen.

The remote work revolution isn’t just about working from home in your pyjamas. It’s about redefining success, shaping work to support people’s lives and giving women space to grow without compromise.

That feels like more than a trend, it feels like a new beginning.