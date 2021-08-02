The right to disconnect? It’s time to prevent digital burnout

Article provided by Kathryn Barnes, Employment Counsel EMEA at Globalization Partners

Recent research reveals that the largest challenge employers are facing with remote working is getting employees to ‘unplug’ after work.

With work from anywhere set to become the future work model for many companies, the mental health needs of remote workers need to remain high on the agenda.

The issue of digital burnout is such that the UK government is currently being urged to introduce “right to disconnect” policies that will help staff to keep their home and work lives separate. According to a recent poll of UK workers, 32 per cent found it difficult to switch off from work with a further 30 per cent saying they now work longer hours compared to pre-pandemic times.

With hybrid and remote work becoming the workplace norm, employers will need to get to grips fast with the issues facing home workers, who increasingly feel under pressure to be constantly available online – and to achieve more each day.

Adjusting to the new normal

Last year’s shift to remote working in response to the coronavirus pandemic ushered in a new workplace reality for millions of people around the globe. Work from home restrictions and isolation from colleagues quickly took their toll on the mental health of workers, who reported feeling lonely and stressed by external events beyond their control.

As the months rolled by, it became clear that being digitally connected and always available was proving both a boon and a curse. Many employees struggled to get the work-life balance right; with little option but to stay indoors, many doubled down when it came to making themselves available in the evenings and at weekends. As a result, new ‘unspoken’ rules of operation quickly became normalised as expectations rose that any email sent, or call made outside of normal working hours, would be responded to instantly.

One thing is for sure, today’s digital communication and collaboration tools make it difficult to switch off from work related events that are constantly pinged directly to our devices, all of the time. But as the world moves towards a post-pandemic reality of hybrid and remote working, employers will need to get to grips with new concepts – like agreeing on rules on when people can be contacted for work purposes.