This holiday season, give a gift that inspires change

The holidays are here. This year, ditch the predictable and go for a gift that’s as thoughtful, empowering and inspiring as they are, a Fawcett Society membership. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season while supporting a movement that champions gender equality.
Why it’s the perfect gift:
Thoughtful? Absolutely.
Empowering? You bet.
Packed with perks and feminist rage? Double-check.
This isn’t just any gift, it’s a statement. It says, “I see your passion for equality, and I’m here to support it.” Plus, it’s a chance to join a community of change-makers working to smash barriers, close pay gaps and amplify women’s voices.
What’s Included?
- This isn’t your average membership—it’s a full feminist experience, wrapped up with festive flair. Here’s what the lucky recipient will enjoy:
- A Christmas Welcome Pack complete with a festive letter, a membership card, and everything they need to start their journey with the Fawcett Society.
- Members-Only Fawcett Talks offers exclusive access to thought-provoking discussions on workplace equality, the gender pay gap and other key feminist issues.
- A Millicent Fawcett Pin Badge to wear with pride as a symbol of the ongoing fight for gender equality.
- Seasonal Stories and Feminist News with Courage Calls, a collection of uplifting seasonal stories and FawcettFaves, packed with fresh feminist updates.
- Discounted Tickets and Voting Rights, including a £7 ticket to the Fawcett Society’s Annual Conference and the opportunity to shape the future by voting at the AGM.
Why it matters
A Fawcett Society membership is more than just a gift, it’s an invitation to join a movement that’s shaping a brighter, fairer future. Every membership supports crucial campaigns to tackle inequality and create meaningful change for women everywhere.
Imagine gifting someone not just a present but a sense of purpose, a way to actively contribute to smashing the patriarchy. It’s a gift that resonates far beyond the holiday season.
This year, give someone something that aligns perfectly with their values and ambitions. With the Fawcett Society, they’ll be part of a movement fighting for gender equality while enjoying a host of exclusive benefits.
Spread a little feminist cheer and make this holiday season one to remember.