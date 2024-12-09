This holiday season, give a gift that inspires change

Join us for a day of learning, sharing and inspiration. Be inspired by our storytellers, connect with awesome people and leave full of JOY!

What is your story?

If you can answer yes to one or more of these questions, then you are invited to join us for a day of inspiration, encouragement, empowerment, and JOY.

Are you stuck?

Are you wondering what your life’s purpose is?

Do you feel like life is passing you by?

Are you wondering how to let go?

Are you looking for help in overcoming a challenge?

Can I get over the apology I never had?

Are you lonely?

Are you wondering if to make that change now?

Be reassured. These are questions that many people have asked themselves and indeed our storytellers too. It is the reason why we are grateful for the opportunity to listen to them, and also to learn, share and be inspired by what we hear from them and from others like us in the room.

This is therefore no ordinary conference. Come along with your colleagues, friends and family and join me Yetunde Hofmann and a community of awesome storytellers from all walks of life, backgrounds, and experiences on Friday 13th December 2024. They are leaders willing to share their stories of life and experiences from a place of who they are, not what they do or have.

You will have the quality time to reconnect with who you are and with others on the one thing we have in common and that unites us: We all are human.

No matter our backgrounds, our race, our gender, our status or what our history is.

Join us for a day of inspiration, learning and sharing.

You’ll make new friends, connections and leave with a refreshed feeling of hope as you look forward to closing 2024 and starting 2025 with a spring in your step.

Your coming along will also enable us to raise monies for two awesome charities – Dress for Success and Quo Vadis Trust (QVT) whose line of work and purpose is dedicated to supporting the currently disadvantaged in our communities.

We are pleased to say that you can purchase your ticket with our special discount of 20% on our ticket price of £95.00.