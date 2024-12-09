BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

09/12/2024
This holiday season, give a gift that inspires change

The holidays are here. This year, ditch the predictable and go for a gift that’s as thoughtful, empowering and inspiring as they are, a Fawcett Society membership. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season while supporting a movement that champions gender equality.

Why it’s the perfect gift:

Thoughtful? Absolutely.
Empowering? You bet.
Packed with perks and feminist rage? Double-check.

This isn’t just any gift, it’s a statement. It says, “I see your passion for equality, and I’m here to support it.” Plus, it’s a chance to join a community of change-makers working to smash barriers, close pay gaps and amplify women’s voices.

What’s Included?

  • This isn’t your average membership—it’s a full feminist experience, wrapped up with festive flair. Here’s what the lucky recipient will enjoy:
  • A Christmas Welcome Pack complete with a festive letter, a membership card, and everything they need to start their journey with the Fawcett Society.
  • Members-Only Fawcett Talks offers exclusive access to thought-provoking discussions on workplace equality, the gender pay gap and other key feminist issues.
  • A Millicent Fawcett Pin Badge to wear with pride as a symbol of the ongoing fight for gender equality.
  • Seasonal Stories and Feminist News with Courage Calls, a collection of uplifting seasonal stories and FawcettFaves, packed with fresh feminist updates.
  • Discounted Tickets and Voting Rights, including a £7 ticket to the Fawcett Society’s Annual Conference and the opportunity to shape the future by voting at the AGM.

Why it matters

A Fawcett Society membership is more than just a gift, it’s an invitation to join a movement that’s shaping a brighter, fairer future. Every membership supports crucial campaigns to tackle inequality and create meaningful change for women everywhere.

Imagine gifting someone not just a present but a sense of purpose, a way to actively contribute to smashing the patriarchy. It’s a gift that resonates far beyond the holiday season.

This year, give someone something that aligns perfectly with their values and ambitions. With the Fawcett Society, they’ll be part of a movement fighting for gender equality while enjoying a host of exclusive benefits.

Spread a little feminist cheer and make this holiday season one to remember.

Gift a Fawcett Society Membership Today

