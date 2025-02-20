Time to Step Up | Women’s Health at Work

By Haley White

For too long, conversations about women’s health in the workplace have been treated as optional, something to acknowledge on International Women’s Day or when a crisis arises.

Women’s health shouldn’t be considered ‘niche’. We make up 51% of the population and whether we like it or not, there are unique health challenges that women face, that can and often do, impact our wellbeing at work.

Without proper workplace support, many of us are struggling in silence, or leaving the work altogether.

Here in the UK, we have the largest female health gap in the G20. A report by the Fawcett Society (2024) found that 35% of women are currently on long-term sick, which is the highest rate ever recorded and the first time that women have a higher rate of long-term sickness than men.

Nearly two-thirds (60%) of women in the UK believe their health issues are not taken seriously, four in ten (42%) women have heard derogatory comments about a female employee’s health in the workplace. Resulting in 150 million working days lost each year due to women’s poor health and a lack of suitable support (1).

When we take a closer look, we find:

70% of women are affected by periods, but less than one in 10 have had access to support (2)

47% of women don’t disclose fertility challenges – almost half do not tell their manager or HR about their challenges or treatment (3)

13% of menopausal women are leaving work due to a lack of support (4)

1 in 10 women in the UK are affected by endometriosis, with 55% frequently missing work (5)

Only around 20% of organisations have a formal HR policy regarding pregnancy or baby loss (6)

This isn’t good enough! It’s time that employers start taking women’s health seriously and realise that the health and wellbeing of women cannot be separated from the workplace.

Practical Steps to Support Women’s Health in the Workplace

Education & Awareness

Provide educational workshops and webinars to raise awareness about women’s health, covering topics such as: menstrual health, menopause, fertility and Endometriosis. Equip managers with specialist training to help them understand and support employees facing these challenges.

Supportive Policies

Develop workplace policies that address key women’s health concerns, including flexible sick leave for conditions such as severe period pain, menopause symptoms, or fertility treatments. Ensure these policies are well-communicated and accessible to all employees.

Flexible Working

Offer flexible work hours, remote work options, or temporary adjustments to accommodate symptoms such as fatigue, anxiety, heavy bleeding or migraines. Consider job-sharing or reduced hours where necessary to support women’s health needs.

Clear Communication Channels

Encourage open conversations between employees and managers about workplace adjustments related to women’s health. Establish a confidential process for discussing concerns and requesting support without stigma.

Create an Inclusive Workplace

Build a culture of understanding by encouraging open dialogue about women’s health. Provide resources to help all employees become more informed and supportive. Normalise discussions around menstrual health, menopause, fertility and baby loss to remove stigma.

Employee Resource Groups

Establish employee networks focused on women’s health, offering a safe space for individuals to share experiences and seek advice. These groups can help employees feel heard, supported and valued.

Women’s Health Champions

Appoint Women’s Health Champions to provide ongoing peer support and guidance, including having sensitive conversations, advising on workplace adjustments and signposting employees to additional resources.

Champions help create a more inclusive workplace and increase overall wellbeing, which helps to improve retention

Let’s Move from Awareness to Action

The world is changing, and organisations that don’t take women’s health seriously will fall behind. Now is the time to step up – not step back.

If you’re ready to take action and build a healthier, more inclusive workplace, check out our full range of women’s health training (www.menospace.co.uk) or drop me a message to discuss how we can tailor support for your organisation.

References:

About the author

Haley White is a trainer, facilitator and founder of Menospace. With a degree in Business Psychology and an MSc in Organisational Psychology, and having run a wellbeing centre in Greece, Haley is well placed to support organisations to become happier and more productive places to be.

In 2021, Haley discovered she was perimenopausal and like a lot of women, didn’t know what this meant. Through her exploration, she discovered there are over 6.5 million menopausal women in the UK workforce, and a staggering 900,000 of them have left their jobs due to inadequate support.

Haley realised that something needed to be done so she created Menospace, a menopause training and consultancy organisation. Haley is on a mission to normalise the conversations around menopause at work.

Some of the organisations Haley has worked with include NHS, Colt Technology, Wates Construction, Cardiff University, Thames Water, Wikimedia Foundation and Cabinet Office.

Outside of work, Haley loves dog walking, strength training, reading books, socialising and travelling with her friends, family and partner.