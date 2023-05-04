Tips for juggling being a mum and working

Being a mum and a full-time worker can be challenging, but it’s definitely possible to balance both roles successfully with some careful planning and prioritisation. Here are some tips to help you manage both responsibilities:

Prioritise: Decide what’s important and what’s not, and focus on the tasks that are essential for your family’s well-being and your job’s success. Make a to-do list and prioritise it accordingly, so you know what you need to do first. Set boundaries: Establish boundaries between work and family time, and stick to them. Try to avoid bringing work home with you, and make sure you’re fully present with your family when you’re spending time with them. Communicate: Keep the lines of communication open with your employer and your family. Let your boss know what you’re capable of doing and what you need from them to be successful. Be open with your family about your schedule and commitments, so they know what to expect from you. Get organised: Being organised is essential to managing both your work and family responsibilities. Keep a calendar to help you stay on top of appointments, meetings, and deadlines, and use tools like reminders and alerts to help you stay on track. Using your phone calendar is a great way to remind you of alerts pinging off before your appointments/day begins. Ask for help: Don’t be afraid to ask for help when needed. Whether hiring a babysitter or asking a co-worker for assistance with a project, reaching out for support can help you manage your workload more effectively. Take care of yourself: Make sure you take care of yourself physically and mentally. Get enough sleep, exercise regularly, maybe try some yoga moves at your desk, try to eat healthy meals. Make time for activities that bring you joy and help you relax, like reading, listening to music, mindfulness or spending time outdoors.

Remember, being a mum and a full-time worker is a challenge, but it’s also an opportunity to show your children that with hard work, dedication, and a positive attitude, anything is possible.