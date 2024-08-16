Tackling the Sunday Blues

Sunday evening rolls around. The sun dips below the horizon. A sense of dread creeps in.

You’ve had a nice weekend, maybe spent with loved ones or just relaxing on your own. But then, like clockwork, that awful Sunday feeling starts to bubble up. The weekend is almost over. Monday is coming.

You’re not alone. This is the “Sunday blues“, a common feeling for many people. It’s that anxiety that sets in as the weekend winds down and the thought of work or responsibilities looms large.

Why do we get the Sunday blues?

It’s no surprise that Mondays get a bad rap. For most of us, Monday marks the beginning of the workweek, the return to routine, and the end of our precious free time. But why do these feelings of dread seem to hit so hard on a Sunday evening?

Weekend woes: The weekend is often seen as a time to unwind and escape the stresses of work. But this can make the transition back to the workweek even harder. You’ve been relaxed, perhaps even had a lie-in, and suddenly, the thought of getting up early and tackling a to-do list feels overwhelming.

Workload anxiety: If you’ve got a particularly busy week ahead, the thought of facing it can be daunting. Knowing you’ve got meetings, deadlines, or projects that need your attention can trigger stress.

The myth of the perfect weekend: There’s this idea that weekends should be packed with fun and relaxation. But life doesn’t always work out that way. If your weekend hasn’t gone to plan, you might feel like you’ve wasted your time off, adding to that sense of dread.

Lack of preparation: Sometimes, the Sunday blues come from feeling unprepared for the week ahead. If you haven’t sorted out your schedule, done your laundry, or even planned your meals, the idea of jumping into the week can feel overwhelming.

How to tackle the Sunday blues

The good news? There are ways to combat that dreaded Sunday feeling. With a bit of planning and a change in perspective, you can reclaim your Sunday evenings.

Plan ahead: One of the best ways to ease into the workweek is to plan. Spend a bit of time on Friday afternoon or Sunday morning mapping out your week. What are your priorities? What can wait? Having a clear plan can reduce anxiety.

Create a Sunday ritual: Instead of seeing Sunday as the end of the weekend, reframe it as a day for yourself. Create a calming Sunday evening routine. Maybe that’s a bath, a good book, or some yoga. The idea is to do something you enjoy that helps you relax and set a positive tone for the week ahead.

Shift your mindset: Try to change how you view Monday. Instead of seeing it as the end of your freedom, think of it as a fresh start. A new week can mean new opportunities, a chance to tackle challenges, and the possibility of achieving something great.

Focus on the positives: What are you looking forward to in the coming week? Maybe it’s a catch-up with a friend, a favourite TV programme or simply the satisfaction of ticking things off your to-do list. Focusing on the positives can help reduce that sense of dread.

Take care of yourself: Make sure you’re getting enough rest, eating well, and taking time for self-care throughout the week. If you’re feeling burnt out, it’s no wonder you’re dreading Monday. Prioritising your wellbeing can help keep those Sunday blues at bay.

Takeaway

The Sunday blues is a real phenomenon that affects many of us. But they don’t have to ruin your weekend. By planning, shifting your mindset and creating a calming Sunday routine, you can lessen that dreaded feeling and start your week on a positive note.

It’s okay to feel a bit anxious about Monday. But with a few small changes, you can take back your Sunday evening and look forward to the week ahead. So, next time that sense of dread starts to creep in, remind yourself: you’ve got this.