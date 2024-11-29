UK leads the fight against gender-based violence

The UK government has unveiled new initiatives to combat online violence against women and girls, coinciding with the commencement of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. A significant project, titled “Safe Online: Preventing Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence,” will receive over £27 million in funding.
This initiative aims to support survivors of online abuse, enhance data collection to better understand this growing issue, and collaborate with national regulators to reduce women’s exposure to harmful online content.
Globally, 85% of women have encountered or witnessed online abuse, including harassment, stalking, and misogynistic content. The UK’s commitment to addressing this problem is evident through its international partnerships. Minister for Development Anneliese Dodds announced collaborations with three women’s rights organisations: CREAW in Kenya, Soul City Institute, and Reach Digital Health in South Africa. These partnerships will explore how media and technology can be harnessed to prevent, rather than perpetuate, violence against women and girls.
These organisations will work alongside the UK’s “What Works to Prevent Violence” programme, which is backed by £67.5 million. This programme seeks to scale up effective violence prevention strategies, building on successful approaches in countries like Uganda, Eswatini, Somalia, and Pakistan. Notably, it represents the largest investment by any single donor in preventing violence against women and girls globally.
The UK government has also taken steps to address related issues. Recently, £5 million was allocated to combat child marriage, and a report examining the links between violence against women and climate change was published at COP29 in Baku.
These efforts have contributed to a 15% reduction in the global prevalence of child marriage over the past decade. The UK remains steadfast in its commitment to ending violence against women and girls worldwide.
The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that runs from 25 November to 10 December. It serves as a call to action for individuals and organisations to work towards ending violence against women and girls.
For more information on the UK’s initiatives and partnerships, visit the official government website here.
Photo gov.uk