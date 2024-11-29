UK leads the fight against gender-based violence

Join us for the documentary premier of “The Power of Response” where we explore the impact of community on ending VAWG. Based on a true story.

Film premiere: The Power of Response

Date: Sat Nov 30 2024

Time: 17:00 GMT

Location: Genesis Cinema

Come join us for the exciting premiere of “The Power of Response” at Genesis Cinema! Get ready to be blown away by this much-anticipated documentary film that tells the true story of a young black girl from South London, who at 17 was nearly murdered by her abusive boyfriend. How did she survive? Through “the power of response”. Over the past years, we have seen a rise in violence against women and girls around the globe. How do we eliminate 1 in 5 experiencing this and create the change we want to see? This documentary takes us on a journey of survival, overcoming and resilience.

Synopsis

Beyond personal stories, such as Maisha Sumah the documentary shines a light on the critical role of community intervention in supporting women and girls in crisis. Interviews with specialist charities working to raise awareness. Sisterhood and community. Highlighting the power of collective action and the importance of prevention. Now an inspiring advocate for ending violence against women and girls (VAWG), Sharing insights on how the police, government, and communities can better protect young women. The Power of Response calls for systemic change while highlighting the courage and strength of survivors and those who fight for them.

Networking

Meet the cast and crew, mingle with fellow film enthusiasts, advocates and public figures and be the first to experience this thought-provoking story on the big screen. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable event!

Please arrive on time

5pm doors open for check-in and security checks. Whilst, helping yourself to snacks and drinks and having your picture taken on the Red carpet. We will be starting the film screening at 6pm. We are expecting hundreds of attendees, seating is on a first-come basis.

Ticket confirmations

Once you have purchased your ticket, you will receive an email with your digital ticket. Please keep that with you, as you will need to show it upon entry. Coming up to the premier, you will receive important updates and countdowns that may fall into your JUNK instead of INBOX so please check both!

Filming & Photography

In the evening we will have pictures and recordings taking place to capture the evening. By placing your ticket order, you consent to for permission this.

For any other questions or information please email: [email protected]

Instagram : maishasumah__

To stay updated and follow all things leading up to the premier!

Reserve your spot here.