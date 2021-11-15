WeAreTechWomen are proud to unveil their TechWomen100 winners for 2021

The winners of these awards showcase remarkable women within the technology and STEM sector including Manisha Ganguly, who is a multi-award-winning independent conflict journalist & filmmaker using open-source techniques to investigate human rights abuses under conditions of war; Alice Hendy, who founded the app, R;pple Suicide Prevention, after the tragic loss of her brother, Josh, in 2020; Priyanka Mittal, who led the Cloud-based architecture of two national programmes at NHS Digital, which have been the backbone of the government’s response to COVID-19; and Krystina Pearson-Rampeearee, a Senior Flight Systems Engineer, working on a next generation fast jet, the Tempest project.
The winners include individuals from leading firms such as Ford Motor Company, Microsoft, The British Army, NHS Digital, BT, Transport for London, Vodafone, BBC World Service, Google, Mastercard, London Stock Exchange and many more.
Once again, the awards also celebrate women in tech from outside the UK, in the Global Award for Achievement category.
WeAreTechWomen also announced their Editor’s Choice winner, Rob McCargow, Director of AI, PwC. Rob is an evangelist for the responsible and ethical adoption of AI and advises companies, governments and other global stakeholders on harnessing the opportunities of the technology to drive innovation in a way that increases trust. He is a regular media commentator, keynote speaker and an active voice on social media. He is particularly focused upon the issues and policies relating to the impact of automation on the workforce, the future skills agenda, and ensuring that the benefits to be delivered by AI are equitably spread across society. He is an advisory board member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on AI, an advisor to The IEEE Global Initiative on Ethics of Autonomous and Intelligent Systems, and an Honorary Visiting Fellow at Cass Business School. He was voted ‘Tech Community Leader of the Year’ at CogX 2020, and HR Magazine announced him as an ‘HR Most Influential Thinker’. He is a high-profile male ally championing the Women-in-Tech agenda and he mentors and coaches several technologists both within and external to PwC.
Those receiving the Editor’s Choice award are individuals who have been specifically selected by the leadership team at WeAreTechWomen and one independent judge. This award recognises their outstanding contribution and tireless efforts towards women in tech.
Since August 2021, WeAreTechWomen has been searching the UK for the best female tech talent in the country. The TechWomen100 awards are the first of their kind to focus solely on the female tech talent pipeline and to also recognise the impact of champions, companies and networks that are leading the way for future generations of tech talent. This year’s winners join an alumnus of 350 winners from 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Highlighting the achievements of these women is part of the WeAreTechWomen’s campaign to shine a spotlight on 1,000 future female leaders in technology by 2025.
“Goldman Sachs is delighted to sponsor the TechWomen100 Awards in celebration of women making a huge impact on the technology industry.
As a firm, we are fully committed to developing and supporting talented individuals, advancing gender equality, and increasing diverse representation at every level. As we strive for excellence, a diverse workforce best positions us to serve our clients, as well as the communities in which we operate.
Awards such as this are a pivotal instrument for change, recognising our industry’s future leaders, and creating role models to inspire new talent into technology.”
“At WeAreTechWomen we have made it our personal mission to shine a spotlight on women working in tech. Our strategic aim is to highlight 1,000 female future leaders in technology by 2025.”
“The response to this year’s awards has been fantastic and the calibre of entries has been outstanding! I am so proud to see so many women in tech recognised for their achievements and look forward to celebrating our winners and their achievements.”
The calibre of entries for these awards was exceptional and all of the judges stated how difficult it was to arrive at a final list, due to the amazing achievements of our nominees.
We would like to personally thank our judges who all gave up their valuable time to assemble our winners and to help WeAreTechWomen recognise the fantastic achievements of all of our amazing nominees.
The 2021 awards are kindly powered by Goldman Sachs and sponsored by Accenture, BAE Systems, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Ipsos Mori, Oliver Wyman, and OpenFin.