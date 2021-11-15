WeAreTechWomen are proud to unveil their TechWomen100 winners for 2021

The awards also recognise Champions, Networks and Companies, who are all actively supporting the progression of women in tech and STEM.

Once again, the awards also celebrate women in tech from outside the UK, in the Global Award for Achievement category.

WeAreTechWomen also announced their Editor’s Choice winner, Rob McCargow, Director of AI, PwC. Rob is an evangelist for the responsible and ethical adoption of AI and advises companies, governments and other global stakeholders on harnessing the opportunities of the technology to drive innovation in a way that increases trust. He is a regular media commentator, keynote speaker and an active voice on social media. He is particularly focused upon the issues and policies relating to the impact of automation on the workforce, the future skills agenda, and ensuring that the benefits to be delivered by AI are equitably spread across society. He is an advisory board member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on AI, an advisor to The IEEE Global Initiative on Ethics of Autonomous and Intelligent Systems, and an Honorary Visiting Fellow at Cass Business School. He was voted ‘Tech Community Leader of the Year’ at CogX 2020, and HR Magazine announced him as an ‘HR Most Influential Thinker’. He is a high-profile male ally championing the Women-in-Tech agenda and he mentors and coaches several technologists both within and external to PwC.

Those receiving the Editor’s Choice award are individuals who have been specifically selected by the leadership team at WeAreTechWomen and one independent judge. This award recognises their outstanding contribution and tireless efforts towards women in tech.

Since August 2021, WeAreTechWomen has been searching the UK for the best female tech talent in the country. The TechWomen100 awards are the first of their kind to focus solely on the female tech talent pipeline and to also recognise the impact of champions, companies and networks that are leading the way for future generations of tech talent. This year’s winners join an alumnus of 350 winners from 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Highlighting the achievements of these women is part of the WeAreTechWomen’s campaign to shine a spotlight on 1,000 future female leaders in technology by 2025.