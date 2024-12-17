2024 Highlights from WeAreTheCity

As 2024 draws to a close, we reflect on what has been a monumental year for WeAreTheCity.

From celebrating rising stars to empowering women across industries, this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. Together with our phenomenal community, sponsors, and partners, we have delivered ground-breaking events, recognised trailblazing talent, and amplified opportunities for professional women across the UK and beyond.

Celebrating Exceptional Talent

The Rising Star Awards once again took centre stage this year, shining a spotlight on 120 remarkable women who are redefining success across diverse industries. Our awards continue to be a platform for emerging talent, showcasing the next generation of leaders and innovators that are championing equity and inclusion within their respective industries.

In partnership with Norton Rose Fulbright, we proudly launched Themis20 to honour 20 outstanding women in law. These women are not just excelling in their careers but are also driving real change in advancing gender equality within the legal profession.

Our Pioneer20 celebrated the inspiring achievements of refugee women business leaders, in partnership with Visa. These incredible women have overcome immense challenges to drive forward innovation and leadership.

Meanwhile, Thrive20, in collaboration with HSBC, shone a light on female entrepreneurs leading purpose-driven businesses that make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.

This year also saw the success of our Talent Accelerator Programme – a series of workshops and mentoring opportunities designed to upskill and empower women to reach new heights in their careers.

By creating meaningful learning and networking experiences through events like these and many more like it, we continue to foster an environment where talent thrives.

Our Community: The Heart of WeAreTheCity

In 2024, we welcomed thousands of women to our virtual and in-person events, conferences, and initiatives. These gatherings were opportunities to inspire, connect, and learn from one another, reflecting our ongoing mission to create spaces where women can flourish.

Our 2024 Impact

We are incredibly proud of the impact we have made this year:

102 events delivered across virtual and in-person platforms

delivered across virtual and in-person platforms 6,832 attendees engaged in networking, upskilling, and celebration

engaged in networking, upskilling, and celebration 290 award winners recognised across our platforms

recognised across our platforms £8,000 raised for our charity partners

for our charity partners 1,320 articles and interviews published to inspire and inform

and interviews published to inspire and inform A growing 80,000-strong global community of women supporting each other’s journeys

Thank You to Our Partners

None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of our sponsors, partners, volunteers, judges, and speakers. Your belief in our vision has ensured that we continue to make meaningful strides towards equity, opportunity, and progress for women.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As we close the chapter on 2024, we look forward to an exciting year ahead. With new opportunities, initiatives, and partnerships on the horizon, we are ready to elevate even more women to new heights.

To our incredible community: thank you for being part of the WeAreTheCity journey. Together, we are creating change, driving impact, and empowering women to shine.

Here’s to an even brighter 2025.

If you would like to support any of our initiaitives in 2025, please get in touch via [email protected].