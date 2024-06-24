WeAreTheCity and Visa celebrate the 2024 Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20

27th June 2024, London, United Kingdom
Refugee women frequently endure unimaginable hardships when they are compelled to flee their homelands due to conflict, persecution, or other life-threatening situations. Upon arrival in unfamiliar territories, they must navigate language barriers, cultural differences, and numerous socio-economic challenges. Establishing a business in their new environment adds to these difficulties, including securing access to finance and lacking support networks. Despite these obstacles, many resilient women across Europe have been tirelessly rebuilding their lives and establishing sustainable businesses. They have overcome significant barriers and are also employing other refugees, contributing to their financial empowerment.
The event at Visa’s headquarters in London brought together organisations, and supporters from charities and NGOs to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the Pioneer 20. In a spirit of unity and empowerment, the ceremony highlighted refugee women’s crucial role in shaping the business landscape across Europe.
You can read all about the Pioneer 20 here.
Vanessa Vallely OBE, CEO and Founder of WeAreTheCity opened the event. This was followed by a panel discussion where three of the Pioneers shared their experiences as female entrepreneurs. David Whitelaw, Vice President of Business Planning and Operations at Visa, facilitated the panel, which featured Laila Majeed, Founder of Gilguzi; Maria Igwebuike, Founder of Maria Callisto; Yelyzaveta Tataryna, Founder of Cream Dream Cafe; and Charlie Fraser, Co-founder and CEO of TERN (the Entrepreneurial Refugee Network).
The awards ceremony that followed underscored the importance of inclusivity and the incredible potential that can be harnessed when we embrace diversity. The event served as a reminder that refugees, especially women, bring with them a wealth of skills, talents, and perspectives that can enrich the societies that welcome them. The honourees at the awards ceremony were not just celebrated for their personal achievements but also for the positive impact they had on their host communities. Their stories showed that refugees are not merely recipients of aid but active contributors to society, helping to create more inclusive and vibrant communities.
As the event came to a close, it was clear that the stories of these remarkable refugee women were not just stories of survival but stories of triumph, resilience, and hope. They serve as a reminder that in the face of adversity, the human spirit can soar to incredible heights, bringing light to even the darkest of times. The celebration was a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit and the limitless potential of refugee women when given the chance to thrive.
Once again, we would like to offer our congratulations to all the remarkable women featured on this year’s Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 list.
Our special thanks to the team at Visa for providing WeAreTheCity with the opportunity to partner on this initiative for the second year. Special thanks to Tribeni Chougule, Tashiana Hodge, Lukasz Ogonowski, Agata Laight and our supporting partners, TERN and the 10 Group.
June
26jun10:0011:00How can school leaders support Menstrual Health and Menopause at work? | Online
26/06/2024 10:00 - 11:00(GMT+01:00)
Did you know that schools who support their staff through menopause and menstrual health conditions have more inclusive workplace cultures?
The feedback that we had from the last time we ran this event was amazing – so much so, we’re running it again!
Have you ever wondered why there aren’t as many female educators over the age of 55, why talented school staff can suddenly start to struggle, or why a school’s sickness absence can creep up without explanation?
You may want to think about menopause and menstrual health at work.
According to recent government research and studies carried out by the CIPD:
Additional research by the National Education Union (NEU) found that:
There are approximately 2.39 million women in the education sector in the UK meaning that the impacts of menopause and menstrual health related symptoms can occur for staff in all roles – teachers, teaching assistants, school leaders, as well as technical, administrative, catering and cleaning staff.
For people not experiencing things first hand, the chances are, they are working with someone who is, or has.
To become a truly inclusive and compassionate workplace, many employers embark on the journey to be menopause and menstruation friendly. It’s not just about creating a positive work environment; it’s a strategic move that elevates your school into a realm of excellence, showcasing your commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the overall well-being of your staff.
Becoming menopause and menstruation friendly can help you avoid losing talent…
You don’t need to be an expert to create a menopause and menstruation friendly organisation. We can make it easier for you to be proactive in addressing changes and keep people thriving at work. This session is a must-attend if you’re a school decision-maker or if want to persuade key stakeholders in your school to embark on your menopause and menstruation friendly journey.
Don’t miss this opportunity to not only enhance your school culture but also to bolster your school’s ability to attract and retain your workforce.
We look forward to you joining us!
Reserve your spot here.
Free
27jun08:4518:00The Brilliance Summit
27/06/2024 08:45 - 18:00(GMT+01:00)
De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms
The Edinburgh Suite, 61-65 Great Queen St, London WC2B 5DA
27th June 2024, London, United Kingdom
Redefining Leadership, One Woman at a Time – On 27th June 2024, in London, discover how to transform your career trajectory at The Brilliance Summit, where inspiration meets actionable strategy. This isn’t just an event; it’s a comprehensive guide to excelling in self-leadership.
Learn practical strategies to navigate, overcome workplace challenges and seize leadership opportunities with confidence.
Join us at The Brilliance Summit on 27th June 2024, in London, for an empowering experience of learning, networking and growth. Secure your spot today and be part of a transformative journey.
Availability: From 9th February 2024 to 8th June 2024
Limited to 100 tickets
What’s Included:
Access to the Conference App
Full-day entry to The Brilliance Summit
Lunch and refreshments
Entry to the Networking Event
Availability: From 9th June 2024 to 25th of June 2024
Limited to 25 tickets
What’s Included:
Access to the Conference App
Full-day entry to The Brilliance Summit
Lunch and refreshments
Entry to the Networking Event
While there’s nothing quite like the energy and connection of being at The Brilliance Summit in person, we understand that it might not be feasible for everyone. We are exploring innovative ways to extend the summit experience to women globally and locally who can’t be in the room.
Based outside of the UK? If you can’t make it to London, then, we’ve got you! Book your online ticket and watch the conference from wherever you are.
29jun09:0018:30Pride in London Parade with RICS
29/06/2024 09:00 - 18:30(GMT+01:00)
Central London
WC2N 5DU
Come march in the Pride in London Parade with RICS and celebrate love, diversity and equality in the built and natural environment! Pride in London Parade with
Pride in London Parade with RICS
Join us for a vibrant celebration of diversity and inclusion. Show your support and march together with us through the streets of London. Let’s spread love, unity, and equality. Get ready to have a fantastic time surrounded by an amazing community of built and natural environment professionals.
We will be marching alongside our built environment body partners CIOB, RIBA, RTPI and LI as well as industry LGBTQ+ networks to show our united Pride in the Built Environment.
The day will start with us meeting for Breakfast at RIBA, Pride is about embracing who you are and sharing the joy of being together. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of something truly special!
The price listed is for a RICS-branded T-shirt. Wristbands have been funded by RICS and with the limited supply we ask that you please only register if you are committed to attending the event.
We understand that circumstances change though, and if you are no longer able to attend we kindly ask that you let us know as soon as possible so we can make your wristband available to someone on the waitlist.
We look forward to celebrating Pride with you!
Reserve your spot here.
29jun10:0016:00Pride in London - Outvertising Walking Group
29/06/2024 10:00 - 16:00(GMT+01:00)
Join our official walking group – ticket includes exclusive Outvertising T-shirt and treats on the day. Limited places, sign up today!
Be part of one of the world’s biggest and most vibrant Pride parades with Outvertising!
This in-person event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Whether you’re a seasoned activist or just looking to make new friends, everyone is welcome to join us to parade the vibrant streets of London. Come and be a part of something special as we spread love and acceptance one step at a time. See you there!
The ticket price helps us cover the cost of our walking group entry and also includes an exclusive Outvertising T shirt, plus treats and refreshments on the day.
Reserve your spot here.
29jun10:3012:00Yoga for Acceptance - an Event for Pride
29/06/2024 10:30 - 12:00(GMT+01:00)
Charing Cross Library
4-6 Charing Cross Road, London, WC2H 0HF
This gentle yoga and meditation session for acceptance is open to all levels and will set you up for Pride Day. There may even be cake…
This in-person session is a celebration of Pride and Acceptance through yoga and meditation. Everyone is welcome – just book a mat.
On the day of the Pride in London parade, join us for a 90-minute session to breathe and stretch and open our hearts so that we can take a beautiful positive energy onto the streets for #PrideInLondon.
The session will begin with a breathwork and mindfulness meditation, then yoga followed by a loving-kindness meditation to wrap it up. We’ll finish in time for you to join the parade.
Mats, equipment and refreshments will be provided.
This session is open to all (please see important *Accessibility information below), and all levels of yoga experience.
See you there!
Reserve your spot here.
Free
30/06/2024 19:00 - 22:00(GMT+01:00)
35-37 Battersea Rise
London SW11 1HG
We are hosting a pride themed bingo, drinks and an incredible drag performance to end the night at the Table Battersea!
To all who celebrate PRIDE!
We are hosting a pride themed bingo, drinks and an incredible drag performance to end the night at the Table Battersea.
Come join us to recover from pride weekend hangovers, heartbreak and hilarities by having a delicious pride-themed cocktail included in all tickets for only £15! (Non-Alcoholic options available) on Sunday the 30th of June. Let’s see how Pride Month with a bang!
Hosted by queers for queers!
7pm Bingo
8.30 Guest Performance from Carmen-Emissions
With happy hour from 5-7, feel free to come and enjoy beforehand. Lots of laughs to be had and lots of prizes to be won.
Special prizes are included for best dressed so don’t forget to get your drag on! Disabled accessible and street level. Evening menu available.
Reserve your spot here.