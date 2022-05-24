WeAreTheCity are proud to announce the winners of our 2022 Rising Star Awards

The awards also include a Company of the Year prize, awarded to r10 Consulting.

r10 is a management consultancy, focused on helping the global insurance market embrace change through business and technology transformation.

The awards also recognise five Rising Star Champions, who are actively supporting the progression of women in the workplace. These include Kanika Selvan, Associate Director of Data and Technology at the University of Sheffield, the youngest member of her leadership team and a committed advocate for diversity; Sam Cooper-Gray, Global Head of Market Strategy and Engagement at HSBC, where she advocates for male allyship across the firm through their global Balance network; and Marie Hemingway, founder and CTO of the award-winning not-for-profit, Speak Out Revolution.

We are once again celebrating women around the world with our Global Award for Achievement. This year’s winners include Anna Raduloski, who founded WomenTech Network, a woman-led and woman-focused organisation to empower women globally through mentorship, career development and networking; Aparna Saroagi, who is spearheading inclusive workplace practices at NatWest in India; and Jennifer Kent, a senior associate in Latham’s Washington, D.C. office, who is passionate about advancing diversity and inclusion in the legal profession.

We are also celebrating Men for Gender Balance, which celebrates senior men who are championing women and gender balance either inside or outside their organisation. Amongst the winners for this year are Richard Pickard, Founder of Inclusive Search, an advocate for TLA Black Women in Tech and the 30% Club, and the author of the ‘Exceptional Female Role Model’s interview series; Lee Chambers, a psychologist, coach and founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, a wellbeing and inclusion consultancy; and William Torrie who serves as the UK Deputy Chair for Barclay’s Win group and is widely recognised for his campaign for gender equality.