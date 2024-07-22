BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

22/07/2024
WeAreTheCity Celebrates its Remarkable 2024 Rising Star Award Winners at a Prestigious Ceremony

On Wednesday 17 July 2024, WeAreTheCity celebrated over 116 remarkable women, male allies, and companies at the Rising Star Awards Ceremony! 

What a Night!

Last week, WeAreTheCity welcomed 350 guests to The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square to celebrate the winners of this year’s Rising Star Awards. Recognising excellence across a diverse range of industries, the Rising Star Awards celebrate the achievements of women who have made a significant impact and overcome hurdles, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. This year’s winners are shining examples of courage, resilience, and innovation, and we are honoured to acknowledge their extraordinary contributions. You can see pictures of the event here.

Rising Star Awards 2024 received entries from over 1,400 individuals and were judged by a panel of over 50 independent judges. Over 10,000 public votes of support were received for the 200 shortlisted nominees from across 115 countries.

Charity Raffle Success

During the evening, guests were also invited to take part in a charity raffle, in support of Smart Works. We are delighted to announce that the raffle raised £3,500! We would like to once again thank our guests for their amazing generosity!

A Decade of Celebrating Talent

The Rising Star Awards, now in its tenth year, is the first to focus on the UK’s female talent pipeline below management level. The Awards are headline sponsored by the Royal Bank of Canada, with support from Agentiv, Barclays, Bloomberg, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, C&C Search, CMI Women, Dentsu, FTI Consulting, HSBC Innovation Bank, Knight Frank, Lloyd’s of London, Morgan Stanley, National Grid, Northern Trust, Oliver Wyman, Reed Smith, Smart Works, Société Générale, Visa, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Warwick Business School.

An Evening to Remember

Our celebrations were expertly hosted by the incredible Julia Streets, CEO of Streets Consulting. Guests were entertained by former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev, Jane Karczewski, and the amazing Southend Vox Choir. Dr. Vanessa Vallely OBE, CEO & Founder of WeAreTheCity, also encouraged the companies in the room to continue to open doors of opportunities for the winners via mentorship and sponsorship.

Showcasing Remarkable Women

This year’s list of winners showcases remarkable women within the UK representing different industries and professions. Highlighted winners include:

  • Emily Griffiths – Founder, Activist, Writer, and Speaker at For The Women UK, recognised in our Entrepreneurs & Start-Ups category. Her impactful work in advocacy and writing highlights significant issues affecting women, making her a prominent voice for gender equality.
  • Kate Miller – Chief Communications Officer at England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), honoured in our Editor’s Choice category. Her role in a major sports organisation and her efforts in promoting inclusivity and diversity in sports stand out.
  • Usha Kong – Careers & Social Mobility Manager at Tower Hamlets Council, celebrated in our Education & Academia category. Her dedication to improving social mobility and career opportunities for underrepresented communities is commendable.

Ongoing Support and Opportunities

WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Awards are not just a one-time celebration, and our support for our winners doesn’t stop here. Through our partnerships, our Rising Stars are also given the opportunity to attend a number of networking and learning opportunities throughout the year via a gifted membership from the Chartered Institute of Management. They are also invited to attend a Knowledge Day with WeAreTheCity partners at Warwick Business School at their Shard campus in September.

Discover Our Winners

Our 2025 Rising Star Awards open in January 2025. For all inquiries regarding sponsorship, please email [email protected]. 

