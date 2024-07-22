WeAreTheCity Celebrates its Remarkable 2024 Rising Star Award Winners at a Prestigious Ceremony

What a Night!

Last week, WeAreTheCity welcomed 350 guests to The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square to celebrate the winners of this year’s Rising Star Awards. Recognising excellence across a diverse range of industries, the Rising Star Awards celebrate the achievements of women who have made a significant impact and overcome hurdles, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. This year’s winners are shining examples of courage, resilience, and innovation, and we are honoured to acknowledge their extraordinary contributions. You can see pictures of the event here.

Rising Star Awards 2024 received entries from over 1,400 individuals and were judged by a panel of over 50 independent judges. Over 10,000 public votes of support were received for the 200 shortlisted nominees from across 115 countries.

Charity Raffle Success

During the evening, guests were also invited to take part in a charity raffle, in support of Smart Works. We are delighted to announce that the raffle raised £3,500! We would like to once again thank our guests for their amazing generosity!

A Decade of Celebrating Talent

The Rising Star Awards, now in its tenth year, is the first to focus on the UK’s female talent pipeline below management level. The Awards are headline sponsored by the Royal Bank of Canada, with support from Agentiv, Barclays, Bloomberg, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, C&C Search, CMI Women, Dentsu, FTI Consulting, HSBC Innovation Bank, Knight Frank, Lloyd’s of London, Morgan Stanley, National Grid, Northern Trust, Oliver Wyman, Reed Smith, Smart Works, Société Générale, Visa, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Warwick Business School.