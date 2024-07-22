Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2024 | In Pictures

Celebrating Women’s Voices: UnderOne Festival Announces Lineup of Inspiring Female Speakers for July Event

Northampton, 6th March 2024: As the world comes together to celebrate International Women’s Day, UnderOne Festival, proudly supported by Warner Bros. Discovery, has announced a dynamic lineup of female speakers who will take the stage at the University of Northampton, 24th – 25th July 2024. From visionary entrepreneurs to global leaders and change-makers, these women represent a diverse range of backgrounds and perspectives, united by their commitment to driving positive change and empowering others.

“To coincide with International Womens’ Day, we are thrilled to announce our lineup of global speakers for the UnderOne Festival,” said Dr Asif Sadiq MBE, Chief DEI Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery and Advisory Board member at UnderOne Festival. “These remarkable women are leaders in their fields, trailblazers in their communities, and champions of diversity and inclusion. We are honoured to have them join us and share their insights, experiences, and visions for a more equitable and inclusive world.”

Among the highlights of the festival’s lineup are:

Professor Anne-Marie Kilday: Professor Anne-Marie Kilday is Vice-Chancellor and Professor of Criminal History at the University of Northampton. As Vice-Chancellor, she brings visionary leadership and a commitment to excellence in education, research, and community engagement. Professor Kilday’s passion for advancing knowledge and fostering innovation has made her a respected figure in higher education, inspiring students, faculty, and stakeholders alike. Her dedication to academic excellence and inclusive leadership continues to drive positive change and shape the future of the University of Northampton and beyond.



María del Mar Galcerán Gadea: María del Mar Galcerán Gadea made history as the first politician with Down syndrome to secure a seat in the Corts Valencianes. Her groundbreaking achievement marks a significant milestone in the realm of political inclusivity and representation. María brings a unique perspective and unwavering determination to her role, advocating for the rights and inclusion of individuals with disabilities. Her historic election serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for marginalised communities worldwide, showcasing the power of perseverance and breaking barriers in pursuit of equality and representation. Highlighting her inspiration for participating in this global event, Maria said, “My interest in participating in this event is to be able to transmit my personal experience and send encouragement and strength to families with children with disabilities and to people with disabilities themselves so that they fight to achieve their challenges, their goals because having a disability does not mean that we do not have abilities.”

Sanchia Alasia: Sanchia Alasia is a multi-award-winning and distinguished global Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) practitioner, public speaker, and community change-maker with a reputation for driving systematic and sustainable change towards fostering inclusive environments. Currently Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at London South Bank University, Sanchia said, “I was inspired to speak at the UnderOne Festival as I want to motivate others to innovate and develop their business values, into a healthy inclusive culture.”

Lucile Kamar: As former Head of Diversity and Inclusion at ITN, Lucile is a forward-thinking and award-winning Diversity & Inclusion leader, Keynote Speaker and Leadership Coach, with over a decade of experience leading diversity and inclusion in male-dominated industries.

Lucile commented: “In a world where there’s information overload, the UnderOne Festival’s carefully curated agenda as well as the diverse range of expert speaker in their field promises a meaningful and uplifting event”

Samantha Owo: Samantha is a Senior Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Lead at Lloyds Banking Group, the first FTSE company to establish gender and ethnicity goals to improve the representation of women, Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic colleagues in senior positions, also the first UK Bank committed to double colleagues with disabilities in senior roles by 2025, to reflect the society we serve.

Sybil Taunton: Sybil is a former U.S. Air Force Veteran and the current Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), where she is responsible for the development and delivery of the RICS Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy for roughly 700 employees and more than 135,000 surveying professionals globally. Commenting on the importance of the festival, Sybil said, “It’s inspiring to see more and more organisations recognising the power of collective and collaborative action when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion. Together we are so much stronger and can achieve much more meaningful, impactful and lasting change.”

The UnderOne Festival is a premier gathering of thought leaders, innovators, and influencers, focused on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and beyond. With a theme of “Unity Unleashed: Creating a Global Culture of Inclusivity,” the festival aims to spark meaningful conversations, inspire action, and foster connections worldwide.

“We believe in the power of diverse voices and perspectives to drive positive change and create a more inclusive world,” added Dr Sadiq. “As we celebrate International Women’s Day and honour the achievements of women everywhere, we invite everyone to join us at the UnderOne Festival in July, where we will come together to learn, connect, and inspire each other.”

For further details about UnderOne Festival 2024, please visit www.underonefestival.com.