Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2024 | In Pictures

Last week, WeAreTheCity welcomed 350 guests to The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square to celebrate the winners of this year’s Rising Star Awards.
Recognising excellence across a diverse range of industries, the Rising Star Awards celebrate the achievements of women who have made a significant impact and overcome hurdles, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. This year’s winners are shining examples of courage, resilience, and innovation, and we are honoured to acknowledge their extraordinary contributions. You can see pictures of the event below.
Rising Star Awards 2024 received entries from over 1,400 individuals and were judged by a panel of over 50 independent judges. Over 10,000 public votes of support were received for the 200 shortlisted nominees from across 115 countries.
Join us for a certified, accredited training course designed to equip managers with the knowledge and skills needed to support employees experiencing menopause in the workplace. Join us for
Menopause is a natural phase of life that affects individuals in various ways, and understanding its impact in the workplace is crucial for creating a supportive and inclusive environment.
Why menopause awareness matters: Menopause can have significant implications for productivity, emotional well-being, and workplace culture. By raising awareness and providing support, managers can help alleviate challenges faced by employees going through this transition.
What You’ll Learn:
Why choose our workshop: Our workshop offers a comprehensive understanding of menopause in the workplace, backed by expert insights and practical strategies. Through interactive sessions, case studies, and role-playing exercises, participants gain the skills and confidence needed to support employees effectively.
Who should attend: This workshop is ideal for managers, HR professionals, and team leaders seeking to better support employees experiencing menopause. By attending this workshop, you’ll gain valuable insights and tools to create a more inclusive and supportive work environment.
*****Attendees will be issued with a certificate from the Association of Accredited Learning showing their CPD****
University of Northampton,
Waterside Campus, University Drive, Northampton, NN1 5PH, United Kingdom
Celebrating Women’s Voices: UnderOne Festival Announces Lineup of Inspiring Female Speakers for July Event Northampton, 6th March 2024: As the world comes together to celebrate International Women’s
“To coincide with International Womens’ Day, we are thrilled to announce our lineup of global speakers for the UnderOne Festival,” said Dr Asif Sadiq MBE, Chief DEI Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery and Advisory Board member at UnderOne Festival. “These remarkable women are leaders in their fields, trailblazers in their communities, and champions of diversity and inclusion. We are honoured to have them join us and share their insights, experiences, and visions for a more equitable and inclusive world.”
Lucile commented: “In a world where there’s information overload, the UnderOne Festival’s carefully curated agenda as well as the diverse range of expert speaker in their field promises a meaningful and uplifting event”
The UnderOne Festival is a premier gathering of thought leaders, innovators, and influencers, focused on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and beyond. With a theme of “Unity Unleashed: Creating a Global Culture of Inclusivity,” the festival aims to spark meaningful conversations, inspire action, and foster connections worldwide.
“We believe in the power of diverse voices and perspectives to drive positive change and create a more inclusive world,” added Dr Sadiq. “As we celebrate International Women’s Day and honour the achievements of women everywhere, we invite everyone to join us at the UnderOne Festival in July, where we will come together to learn, connect, and inspire each other.”
Want your organisation to be menopause inclusive and supportive, but not quite sure where to start? Join Haley White for this lunchtime session. In this session, you will: ✅
In this session, you will:
✅ Gain a better understanding of the challenges menopausal individuals face at work.
✅ Discover effective workplace solutions to help you create a supportive and inclusive environment
✅ Navigate the legal landscape and HR considerations surrounding menopause in the workplace.
Date: Wednesday 24th July 2024
Time: 12.30pm – 1.15pm
Delve into the fascinating world of procrastination, uncover the psychological underpinnings, and learn practical strategies to break free. Procrastination—a common nemesis that
Join us in unravelling the science of procrastination and reclaim your time and achieving your goals with intention and focus.
An award-winning global personal development coach passionate about helping people unlock their true potential. Tammy has been guiding professionals, business owners and teams towards success, productivity, freedom, and fulfilment, helping them achieve their goals and live the life they truly desire.
With a background in coaching and business, Tammy brings a unique and holistic approach to personal development, combining cutting-edge research with practical strategies that produce real results. Her coaching style is warm, empathetic, and empowering, and she is known for creating a safe and supportive environment where clients feel comfortable to explore their fears, doubts, and aspirations.
Tammy’s core values of integrity, excellence, and authenticity are reflected in everything she does, and her unwavering commitment to her clients is what sets her apart. Whether you want to improve your career, relationships, health, or overall wellbeing, Tammy has the expertise and experience to guide you towards your goals and help you create your life.
Join Tammy for one of her transformative webinar and discover how to unleash your full potential and achieve success and fulfilment in all areas of your life.
