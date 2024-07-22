BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

22/07/2024

Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2024 | In Pictures

Home > Events > WATC Events In Pictures > Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2024 | In Pictures

Last week, WeAreTheCity welcomed 350 guests to The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square to celebrate the winners of this year’s Rising Star Awards.

Recognising excellence across a diverse range of industries, the Rising Star Awards celebrate the achievements of women who have made a significant impact and overcome hurdles, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. This year’s winners are shining examples of courage, resilience, and innovation, and we are honoured to acknowledge their extraordinary contributions. You can see pictures of the event below.

Rising Star Awards 2024 received entries from over 1,400 individuals and were judged by a panel of over 50 independent judges. Over 10,000 public votes of support were received for the 200 shortlisted nominees from across 115 countries.

Photo Gallery

DISCOVER MORE ABOUT THE RISING STAR AWARDS
rising star logo

SPONSORED BY

Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Upcoming Events

July

23jul10:0012:30Fully Accredited | Menopause Awareness for Managers

24julAll Day25UnderOne Festival

24jul12:3013:15Menopause: Workplace challenges & solutions webinar

25jul19:0020:00The science of procrastination: Understanding and overcoming the delay Loop | Go To Yellow

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

Rising Stars Awards Ceremony 2024 Featured
22/07/2024

WeAreTheCity Celebrates its Remarkable 2024 Rising Star Award Winners at a Prestigious Ceremony

24/06/2024

WeAreTheCity and Visa celebrate the 2024 Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20

19/06/2024

WeAreTechWomen to launch Women in Tech Week 7-11 Oct

12/06/2024

Celebrating Pride Month 2024 | LGBTQ+ Festivities in the UK