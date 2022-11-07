WeAreTheCity in conversation with Andy’s Man Club: Talking men’s mental health and support with Alex McClintock

Visitors have accessed this post 92 times.

As part of WeAreTheCity’s educational series for International Men’s Day, Vanessa Vallely OBE, Founder of WeAreTheCity, spoke with Alex McClintock from men’s mental health charity, Andy’s Man Club .

Andy’s Man Club was set up after the devestating loss of Andrew Roberts, a 23-year old man who took his life in early 2016. Andy’s family were unaware just how badly he was suffering and as result decided to delve deeper into male suicide and men’s mental health. After discovering that suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 50, Elaine Roberts, Andy’s Mum, and Luke Ambler, Andy’s Brother-in-Law, felt compelled to help. This is when Andy’s Man Club was born. They wanted to set up a group where men aged 18 and above can speak openly about their mental health in a judgment-free environment. The groups are volunteer-led and now operate nationwide every Monday to give men a safe space to talk.

In their conversation, Vanessa and Alex talk about how Alex got involved in Andy’s Man Club, how the clubs are helping 1000’s of men across the UK and the importance of ending the stigma around men’s mental health.