WeAreTheCity talk supporting employees, company initiatives & encouraging women into senior roles with Taxi Studio

Joining a new company can be a daunting experience for anyone, regardless of what stage of their career they’re at.

The quality of the onboarding process and the general company environment during the first few months can often make the difference between how well someone settles into their new role.

Tilly recounted how coaching support has been invaluable in helping provide her with clear goals and a sense of direction to develop her career at Taxi Studio.

“I joined Taxi as a designer around three months ago in the hope of learning, growing and challenging myself in my career, and so far, it’s delivering on all points.

“One of the things I’ve found amazingly helpful in this is the coaching support provided through Katie Scotland. Every three weeks, we’ve discussed where I’m at and what I want from my career. These meetings are entirely confidential, so we can talk as freely as we wish. In this catch-up, Katie helps me dissect and further understand my goals and what I can do to achieve them.

“We’re also actively encouraged to give and request feedback from our colleagues to aid our progression and have catch-ups with our Design Leads and Creative Directors. Everyone in the team is super supportive, and it’s a lovely collaborative environment to be in!”