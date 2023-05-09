WeAreTheCity’s 2023 Rising Star Awards shortlist announced

For the ninth year, WeAreTheCity are proud to shine a spotlight on over 230 incredible individuals as part of their annual Rising Star Awards.

On behalf of our headline sponsors, The Royal Bank of Canada, and our supporting sponsors, it gives us great pleasure to announce the 2023 Rising Star Award’s shortlist and congratulate all the shortlisted individuals.

The Rising Star awards which opened in January 2023 saw a record number of 1,450 nominations submitted from across the UK and Northern Ireland. All our judges stated that the calibre of entries for this year’s awards was nothing short of exceptional. The awards include over 20 different categories highlighting the need to see more women represented within these respective industries. The awards also include separate awards for Men for Gender balance, our Champion award, our Global Award, and our Company of the Year. All shortlisted individuals also have the opportunity to enter our additional public vote award where the winner will be chosen by the public*.