WeAreTheCity’s 2023 Rising Star Awards Winners announced

In a world where women continue to shatter glass ceilings and redefine the boundaries of success, it is with great pride that we announce the winners of this year’s Rising Star Awards. These outstanding women have not only demonstrated exceptional talent and expertise in their respective fields but have also become trailblazers and role models for generations to come.

Now in their ninth year, the Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the UK’s female talent pipeline below management level. Through these awards, we celebrate 100 individual female contributors that represent the leaders and role models of tomorrow.

The awards were entered by over 1,445 individuals and were judged by a panel of over 40 independent judges. Over 16,000 public votes of support were received for the 200 shortlisted nominees from across 115 countries.

Recognising excellence across a diverse range of industries, the Rising Star Awards celebrate the achievements of women who have made a significant impact and overcome hurdles, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. This year’s winners are shining examples of courage, resilience and innovation, and we are honoured to acknowledge their extraordinary contributions.

A huge congratulations to all our 2023 winners, and a huge well done to everyone who was shortlisted and nominated for this year’s awards.

This year’s list of winners showcases remarkable women within the UK from across 20 categories representing different industries and professions. Those highlighted include Natasha Day in our Defence category who is a Paramedic in the British Army. Natasha set up a breastfeeding network when she realised that there was nothing in place to support women integrating back into the forces after maternity leave. Another winner in our entrepreneur category is Dr Pearl Jarrett, who has built a “Sustainable Water Ecosystem” that has Air-To-Water technology, allowing water to be pulled from the humidity in the air. Krsna Mohnani, in our Healthcare category was also recognised as a winner for her work designing and implementing the first mental health pathway for asylum-seeking children at the Imperial NHS Trust and for her work improving the management of homeless patients attending A&E. Zoe Henley, in our Science and Engineering category, utilised her synthetic and medicinal chemistry skills to enable the identification of potential drug candidates, one of which reached Phase 2 clinical trials in patients.