WeAreTheCity’s 2024 Rising Star Awards Winners announced

Climate Women: Brighton

Are you a woman in the Brighton and Hove area concerned about climate change? Do you wonder how to make a positive contribution? Are you looking to connect with women who want to make a difference and collaborate for action? Then Climate Women is for you. This monthly circle is for women with a passion for the planet who want to connect, create and collaborate for positive action.

Positive Climate Actions to Improve Food Security for the present and future generations.

Our May Circle will focus on food and we will be joined by Anna co-founder of People’s Forests Partnership, which builds communities and companies to create equitable investment partnerships on the terms of communities. She has been a bio-organic farmer and food system activist since the late 90’s. Anna spends her spare time in Stanmer Park, where she runs the Happy Belly Foods Project, an eco-farming project in Stanmer Organics.

Can we eat to save the planet AND ourselves? In this session, Anna will share from science, observation and lived experience the magic that happens when we explore what she calls “the soil-gut-planet axis” and how our healing is connected to that of our shared mother earth.

Example questions:

Will buying organic make a difference?

I can’t afford organic food, what can I do?

What has my breakfast to do with the rainforest?

How is my food related to the state of nature in the UK?

Are food supplements bad or good and what are they anyway?

How can I help myself become my strongest, happiest self?

What is biopiracy?

Have farmers access to seeds?

Our monthly circle is an informal setting that allows us to connect and discuss positive climate stories, share what we are doing, and find ways to support each other moving forward. At each meeting we share who we are, what we would like from the circle and what we can offer, we spend time discussing our projects, passions, and thoughts and close the circle by pledging future positive actions. We build an ever-growing network of connections and support.

The event starts at 6.30pm, but feel free to come down from 6pm, you be able to browse the preloved clothing, sustainable gifts and jewellery and meet the other attendees beforehand.

We provide a selection of hot drinks and snacks at the event.

Reserve your spot here.