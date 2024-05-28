WeAreTheCity’s 2024 Rising Star Awards Winners announced

WeAreTheCity, in collaboration with Royal Bank of Canada, is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 Rising Star Awards. In an era where women continuously break through glass ceilings, we take immense pride in unveiling this year’s winners. These exceptional women have not only showcased outstanding talent in their respective fields, but have also emerged as inspirations for future generations.
Now in its milestone tenth year, the Rising Star Awards stand as the premier platform spotlighting the UK’s female talent pipeline below management level. Through this initiative, WeAreTheCity celebrates the achievements of another 100 individual female contributors, across a diverse array of industries, who epitomise the leaders and role models of tomorrow. We are privileged to acknowledge their extraordinary achievement.
Rising Star Awards 2024 Awards attracted over 1,300 nominations, evaluated by a panel of 50 independent judges. Additionally, public support through 10,000 votes bolstered the 200 shortlisted nominees from 115 countries over a two-week period.
Our list of winners for 2024 spotlights remarkable women from across the UK, representing 20 categories spanning various industries. Among these are standout individuals such as Mollie Leivars in the Advertising and Media category. Mollie is a writer/director, who began her impactful filmmaking journey at 15, Mollie has been recognised by Thames Valley Police for their educational value, her films sparked conversations on issues like knife crime and bullying. Emily Griffiths in the Entrepreneurs & Start-Ups category. Emily who’s dedication to women’s rights, gender equality and health equity, alongside her extensive activism and engagement with organisations like the UN and The Clinton Foundation. Dawn Hills in All Other Industries category. Dawn is a fibroid advocate and campaigner, has transformed her personal journey into a powerful mission to raise awareness and amplify the voices of women battling fibroids globally, through initiatives like the groundbreaking series “My Fibroid Journey” and her not-for-profit support group.
Furthermore, the awards honour five Rising Star Champions actively fostering women’s progression in the workplace, such as Natalie Diana Busari, who leads The Nerve of my Multiple Sclerosis CIC, advocating for Black individuals with MS, fostering dialogue, and collaborating with healthcare professionals and charities to address health disparities and promote inclusivity.
In addition, the awards extend beyond UK borders with the Global Award for Achievement, recognising five outstanding women worldwide, such as Alexandra Mercz, Founder of Synterra Asia who is pioneering initiatives in cybersecurity, including increasing women’s participation in mentorship programs, emphasising her commitment to diversity and inclusion.
We also celebrate the commitment of our male allies through the Men for Gender Balance award, honouring senior men championing women and gender balance, such as Mario Furiell, an active member of HSBC Investment Wealth & Solutions Women’s Network (IWIN) committee, for his commitment to gender balance through mentoring, leading interviews with female speakers, facilitating networking opportunities, and supporting female colleagues in career development, leadership, and mental health.
This year marks the second edition of the Public Vote Award, enabling shortlisted members to secure an additional accolade. Our 2024 winner Leia Patel, earned this honour through overwhelming public support, her remarkable journey of philanthropy showcases her compassionate spirit and unwavering dedication to making a difference in the world. Despite her young age of 8, Leia has already achieved significant milestones in her efforts to support various charitable causes.
Our awards also feature five Editor’s Choice winners, selected by the WeAreTheCity leadership team and an independent judge, in recognition of their exceptional contributions toward gender equality, such as Becky Patel, Tech She Can, who has been instrumental in inspiring and educating the next generation of technologists, particularly focusing on empowering girls to consider careers in technology, leading a team that has directly reached over 120,000 children and indirectly impacted over 400,000 more through educational resources and experiences. Selina Flavius, the Founder of Black Girl Finance, a platform providing financial coaching, regulated advice, and planning. Through her podcast, book, and Black Girl Finance Festival, she empowers others with essential financial literacy skills, making money conversations more inclusive. Selina is a prominent voice in UK media discussions on financial well-being and inequality.
The awards also feature recognitions such as the Company of the Year award, acknowledging a single company’s initiatives in supporting the advancement of the female workforce. The winner will be unveiled during the ceremony at The Londoner Hotel on July 17th.
Rising Star Awards are headline sponsored by Royal Bank of Canada. Category sponsors include an array of leading FTSE 100 companies and industry leaders: Agentiv, Barclays, Bloomberg, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, C&C Search, CMI Women, Dentsu, FTI Consulting, HSBC, Knight Frank, Lloyd’s of London, National Grid, Northern Trust, Oliver Wyman, Reed Smith, Smart Works, Société Générale, Visa, Warner Bros. Discovery and Warwick Business School.
Once again, we would like to congratulate all our winners and extend a sincere thanks to everyone who supported Rising Stars during 2024.
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is delighted to be powering the Rising Stars Awards for the fifth year. We are committed to helping clients thrive and communities prosper and diversity and inclusion is more than just a value for us, it’s at the heart of what we do, so supporting these awards is a great way to celebrate and showcase incredibly talented people and organisations across multiple industries.
The calibre of entries this year has been truly exceptional. Every one of these women should be extremely proud of their achievements. They are key contributors to their industries and outstanding role models. I wish them the very best of luck in the final round of judging.
The Rising Star winners will be honoured at a prestigious ceremony on July 17th at The Londoner Hotel, Leicester Square, featuring entertainment from Southend Vox Choir and Strictly Come Dancing Star Pasha Kovalev. For more details on the event, press passes, and ticket bookings, visit here.
We would also like to thank our incredible sponsors who power our work to find and recognise these incredible individuals.
May
28may18:0021:00Brighton, monthly circle for planet conscious women | Climate Women
28/05/2024 18:00 - 21:00(GMT+01:00)
Circles store,
21-23 Church Street, Brighton and Hove, BN1 1RB
Climate Women: Brighton Are you a woman in the Brighton and Hove area concerned about climate
Climate Women: Brighton
Are you a woman in the Brighton and Hove area concerned about climate change? Do you wonder how to make a positive contribution? Are you looking to connect with women who want to make a difference and collaborate for action? Then Climate Women is for you. This monthly circle is for women with a passion for the planet who want to connect, create and collaborate for positive action.
Positive Climate Actions to Improve Food Security for the present and future generations.
Our May Circle will focus on food and we will be joined by Anna co-founder of People’s Forests Partnership, which builds communities and companies to create equitable investment partnerships on the terms of communities. She has been a bio-organic farmer and food system activist since the late 90’s. Anna spends her spare time in Stanmer Park, where she runs the Happy Belly Foods Project, an eco-farming project in Stanmer Organics.
Can we eat to save the planet AND ourselves? In this session, Anna will share from science, observation and lived experience the magic that happens when we explore what she calls “the soil-gut-planet axis” and how our healing is connected to that of our shared mother earth.
Example questions:
Will buying organic make a difference?
I can’t afford organic food, what can I do?
What has my breakfast to do with the rainforest?
How is my food related to the state of nature in the UK?
Are food supplements bad or good and what are they anyway?
How can I help myself become my strongest, happiest self?
What is biopiracy?
Have farmers access to seeds?
Our monthly circle is an informal setting that allows us to connect and discuss positive climate stories, share what we are doing, and find ways to support each other moving forward. At each meeting we share who we are, what we would like from the circle and what we can offer, we spend time discussing our projects, passions, and thoughts and close the circle by pledging future positive actions. We build an ever-growing network of connections and support.
The event starts at 6.30pm, but feel free to come down from 6pm, you be able to browse the preloved clothing, sustainable gifts and jewellery and meet the other attendees beforehand.
We provide a selection of hot drinks and snacks at the event.
Reserve your spot here.
28may19:0021:00Women in Film: Networking Drinks | Jasmin Batler
28/05/2024 19:00 - 21:00(GMT+01:00)
Zerodegrees Microbrewery Restaurant
53 Colston Street, Bristol, BS1 5BA
Fancy talking to women, who work in the film industry and other creative industries in Bristol?
Then this is the event for you! This informal networking event is the perfect after work place to find women, who have shared experiences and to maybe even find collaborators for future projects. This event is inclusive for everyone, who identifies as a women or non-binary.
Also: You do not need a certain degree of experience in the industry to attend, everyone is welcome! 🙂
Reserve your spot here.
Free
28may19:3021:00How To Be Confident Without Overthinking & Self-Doubt | Rhiannon Brittain, Life and Career Coach
28/05/2024 19:30 - 21:00(GMT+01:00)
Ever feel like you’re not living up to your potential or doubting your ability to go for
Do you find yourself hesitating due to a lack of confidence, holding back on your dreams and aspirations?
Perhaps you often contemplate opportunities, only to overthink and over analyse them until they slip away. You yearn to pursue your ambitions but uncertainty and confusion hold you back. But now you want to move faster, be bigger, take action and not be afraid anymore. You are tired of feeling stuck and going around in circles with overthinking and self-doubt.
That’s where this workshop comes in: “How To Be Confident Without Overthinking & Self-Doubt”
This workshop goes beyond offering you generic advice, instead, it provides a personalized approach to tackle the challenges holding you back from your full potential.
We look at why you are getting stuck and how you can move forward with confidence.
We focus on nurturing your self-belief with cognitive techniques and mindfulness practices that have been proven to work.
It’s time to break free from the cycle of second-guessing and overthinking and step confidently into your future!
Reserve your spot here.
Free
30may08:0009:30A Grateful Mile - walk I connect I coffee I doodle | Natalia Talkowska from Natalka Design
30/05/2024 08:00 - 09:30(GMT+01:00)
Spaces - Liverpool Street Station
35 New Broad Street, London, EC2M 1NH
Join us as we walk a Grateful Mile around the city. Let’s share what we’re grateful for, connect and start the day with lovely people. Sometimes the
Sometimes the most meaningful connections start over a simple coffee. That’s how it was for Mark from Run Grateful and Natalia from Natalka Design. We met at our local café, chatting about life’s ups and downs, the sudden losses we’ve faced, and how crucial it is to just… connect.
It got us thinking: many could benefit from these kinds of conversations. So, we’re starting ‘A Grateful Mile‘ – a chance to walk, talk and share what we’re thankful for. Mindful movement and one chat is sometimes all we need to feel better.
It’s more than a walk. It’s a space to share whatever’s on your mind, to find a moment of gratitude in our hectic lives. And, of course, grab a coffee together and get creative.
Why join us?
This is just the beginning. Let’s build a community that values showing up, sharing and walking a mile in gratitude.
Feel free to share this with anyone who might want to join us. Here’s to the first of many Grateful Miles.
Connect with us!
Reserve your spot here.
Free
30may18:2021:00How to rewrite your sex and relationships story with Sharmadean Reid | The London EDITION
30/05/2024 18:20 - 21:00(GMT+01:00)
The London EDITION
10 Berners Street, London, W1T 3NP
Healing, re-building and designing the life and love you want according to Sharmadean Reid’s New Method’s for Modern Women. *This Sex Talks Live series is created in
*This Sex Talks Live series is created in partnership with The London Edition and Casamigos*
In this edition of Sex Talks, Emma-Louise is joined by author and Stack World founder, Sharmadean Reid MBE, to discuss how the principles laid out in her new book, New Methods for Modern Women, can be applied to the way we approach sex, intimacy and the most important relationships(s) in our lives.
From learning to heal our own wounds, rather than looking to someone else to heal them for us, to transcending the gender binary that keeps us straight jacketed in reductive roles, Madonna versus Whore, Good Wife or Mother versus Career Woman, to being intentional and decisive about who we give our intimate time to (who we choose to sit on our ‘front row’), we’ll explore the life lessons Sharmadean reflects on in the book as we discuss the critical inner-work she’s done to get her to where she is today, and what we can all learn from her tried and tested new methods.
“You want something external to ‘fix‘ you. It doesn’t really matter if it’s a partner, a baby, a career or a drug because the outcome you want is the same.
Despite this intense desire to search outside yourself for comfort, the foundation for New Methods is to look within. All the answers you need are within you, you just need to listen quietly so that those answers find the confidence to come out.”
– Sharmadean Reid
Join Emma-Louise and Sharmadean for this all-important discussion on healing, re-building and designing the life and love you want.
We can’t wait to see you there.
xx
Agenda
6:20pm Doors open for drinks and networking
7:00pm Emma-Louise interviews Sharmadean
8:00pm Break
8:15 Audience q&a and discussion
8:45 Meet and chat to your neighbor
9:00 Event ends
Why not join us for dinner before the event?
If you want to have a deeeelicious dinner before the event might I suggest you make the most of Berners Tavern’s Early Berners set menu? It’s available between 5.00-6.30pm and priced at £29.50 for 2 courses. Book here, you won’t regret it.
To keep up-to-date with everything going on at The London Edition, sign up to the newsletter here.
Click here to join Marriott Bonjoy to earn free nights, experiences and so much more with us and other hotels around the world. You can now earn points when visiting our restaurant and bars by link your credit card to your Bonvoy membership here.
A bit about Sex Talks
Sex Talks is the sell-out live event series and podcast focused on engendering more open and honest conversations around typically taboo topics including sex, relationships and the future of intimacy.
Reserve your spot here.
01junAll Day02Introduction to woodwork for women | Amy Stringfellow
01/06/2024 - 02/06/2024 (All Day)(GMT+01:00)
Perranporth
TR6
Have you ever wondered about woodworking as a career? Or just want to have a go?
Come along and experience a safe space to do so. No judgement, just support.
Teaching you how to use hand and power tools. You will be able to create basic joints and build your confidence. You’ll take away with you what you make, to reflect back on the start of your journey in woodwork.
Small cohorts for a gentler environment and more 1:1 support.
Reserve your spot here.