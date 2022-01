A post-pandemic increase in working from home will not help reduce the disadvantage faced by disabled workers, a new study shows.

Instead, the UK disability employment gap, which currently stands at 29 percentage points, will not be addressed unless the UK Government introduces new measures such as those outlined in the recently-launched Disability Employment Charter.

Currently just over 50 per cent of working age disabled people in the UK are employed, compared to around 80 per cent of non-disabled people.