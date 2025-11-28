Bro coding on LinkedIn & the reach women see when they write in a male tone

Bro coding on LinkedIn has taken a new twist lately after a group of women tried rewriting their profiles and posts in a tone more often associated with men. That means switching to “male-coded” pronouns or inserting business jargon like “drive”, “transform” and “accelerate”.

The result some saw was a sharp jump in views and engagement. For these women it felt like they had taken a test about not only their skills but their identity on a platform where their voice should matter as much as anyone’s

The wave of rewriting profiles and playing with gender coding began after several viral posts reported remarkable increases in reach when women presented themselves as men or adopted that assertive “bro tone.” One user saw a 1,600% rise in profile views when she changed her name and pronouns to appear male. Another saw a 415% jump in reach after using “agentic language” and rewriting older posts to match. These examples came to define what many now refer to as “bro boost”, a demonstration that how you present yourself might matter more than what you share. This happened at the same time as many long-term female creators noted a drop in their visibility.

The shift feels more than coincidence. People have begun questioning whether something inside the algorithm favours communication styles tied to masculinity. That association suggests that online spaces might reflect and even accentuate bias that already exists offline. Even though the platform has said it doesn’t use demographic data to choose what posts to surface, the fact that many women found their reach soar after changing their profile suggests that signals beyond content might be having an influence.

That raises deeper issues about who gets seen and who gets rewarded in professional online spaces. For individuals building a career or a brand this matters a great deal. For those in under-represented groups or people who bring different communication styles it feels unfair. Some who tried the experiment described it as liberating, some as uncomfortable. The person who enjoyed the biggest spike in visibility said she felt excitement about the numbers, but found the persona hollow. The assertive tone she adopted felt more like a performance than a true reflection of her voice.

Others who tried similar experiments under slightly different circumstances saw drops in visibility when they combined “bro coding” with other profile changes. That highlights that this might not simply be about content or language style alone. It could reflect deeper algorithmic or societal bias..

The phenomenon of bro coding on LinkedIn matters beyond social media. It can influence workplace behaviour, what hiring managers or recruiters expect, and which voices get attention when conversations about tech or leadership are taking place. People who think assertive talk corresponds to competence may end up overlooking quieter, collaborative styles that offer value in different ways. If the most visible voices follow a narrow style that works for some but not all the conversation narrows.

Conversations about this trend show how much thought is needed when we consider who gets heard. Some users have appealed for the platform to be more transparent about what drives visibility. They argue that if content volume alone cannot account for these large jumps in reach, then it’s worth investigating whether algorithmic design is amplifying stereotypes. Others want a new emphasis on authenticity and real talk instead of attention-seeking language.

For those using LinkedIn to build genuine connections or grow careers the lesson is simple. It’s important to recognise that this boost comes at a cost. When visibility relies on writing like someone else or mimicking a style that doesn’t feel natural it risks undermining confidence. It may push people to doubt whether their real voice matters.

A shift in tone might help some get extra attention but it should not become the norm we accept. Online spaces should allow people to share real experiences even if those do not match a narrow corporate or masculine ideal. Supporting posts that come from lived experience, quiet learning and honest reflection could help widen the kinds of voices who get heard.

If the online community values more than just bold claims and flashy words it can support a healthier culture for everyone. That means paying attention not only to what gets the most likes but listening to what really helps.

Something to remember

Bro coding may create a short burst of reach but it comes with a cost when the tone doesn’t feel natural. Lasting progress comes from sharing updates with clarity and intention rather than trying to match a voice that doesn’t belong to you. When people choose to keep their own style they help build a space that feels more grounded for those who follow.