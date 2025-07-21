What AI screening tools actually look for in your CV

Writing your CV used to be all about impressing the person reading it. You’d think carefully about your opening statement, highlight your key achievements and try to make your experience stand out. These days though, you’re just as likely to be writing for a machine as you are for a human.

AI is increasingly being used by employers to scan CVs and filter candidates and while it might speed things up for hiring teams, it can leave applicants feeling like they’re being judged by an invisible robot. If you’ve ever sent in your CV and heard nothing back, there’s a chance it never made it to a person at all.

It’s frustrating, but it’s also something you can prepare for. Once you know what AI screening tools are actually looking for, you can write your CV in a way that gives you a better shot.

Here’s what those systems are scanning for and what might be holding your CV back.

What is AI CV screening?

When companies talk about using AI in hiring, they often mean applicant tracking systems (ATS). These are used to sort, filter and manage applications. Some are simple and rely on keyword matches. Others use more advanced algorithms to rank CVs based on how well they match the job description.

These tools don’t make the final decision, but they do decide which CVs get through to a human. That means yours needs to tick the right boxes if you want it to be seen.

What do AI tools look for in a CV?

Keywords that match the job description

This is probably the most important thing. AI tools are scanning for specific words and phrases used in the job advert. If the role asks for “project management” experience and your CV only mentions “leading teams”, the system might not make the link. Use the same wording they’ve used wherever it fits.

Simple formatting

Columns, graphics and unusual fonts might look great, but they can confuse older ATS software. Use a clean layout with clear headings like Work Experience, Education and Skills. Avoid tables or text boxes, and keep things left-aligned.

Job titles that make sense

If your previous job title was something quirky like “Happiness Hero” but you were really a customer service manager, say so. You can put something like: Happiness Hero (Customer Service Manager equivalent) to help the system understand.

Dates and structure

Chronological order is best. Start with your most recent job and work backwards. Gaps should be explained, it’s better to include something than leave blank spaces.

Relevant skills and qualifications

These systems often prioritise technical skills and qualifications over soft skills. If you know how to use specific software or tools relevant to the job, list them clearly. Try to mirror the skills listed in the advert, but only if you actually have them.

What should you avoid?

Overly creative wording

You might want to stand out with phrases like “visionary innovator” or “data ninja”, but AI software won’t know what that means. Stick to straightforward language that matches the role.

PDFs with graphics or images

Some systems struggle to read PDFs, especially ones with logos, icons or columns. A plain Word document is often a safer choice unless the company states otherwise.

Keyword stuffing

It might be tempting to cram in keywords just to get noticed, but it rarely works. These tools are getting better at spotting this, and it’ll only frustrate the person reading it later. Use keywords naturally and in context.

Missing contact details

It sounds obvious, but make sure your name, email and phone number are clearly written and easy to find. Some systems extract this information automatically, and if they can’t, you might be overlooked.

The human side still matters

Once your CV gets past the AI, it’ll land in front of a real person. That’s your second chance to impress. Your tone, the way you describe your achievements and the story you tell all matter. So while it’s important to get the format and keywords right, don’t strip away your personality completely.

Takeaway

AI isn’t the enemy, it’s just another filter. If you want your CV to make it past the screening stage, keep it clean, structured and tailored to the job. Use keywords wisely, explain your experience clearly and don’t be afraid to show your value.

You’re still writing for a human in the end, make sure the machine lets them see it.