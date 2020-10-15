Why female entrepreneurs need different training | Warwick Business School

Every year billions of dollars are spent on training entrepreneurs in the hope they can scale their business, thus creating more jobs and growing the economy.

This usually takes the form of learning skills like book-keeping, stock control or marketing basics with organisations such as the International Labor Organization and the International Finance Corporation dispatching lessons on them across the world.

But how effective is this knowledge-heavy training? Does it actually work? And is it the right sort of training for women?

Boosting the number of female entrepreneurs is a big issue globally with the World Bank launching a $1 billion fund in 2017 to increase the number of women-led businesses, which amount to about 30 per cent of all registered firms globally.

