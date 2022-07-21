Why it’s important for entrepreneurs to take care of their own long-term health and that of their team

Jo Formosa, CEO of Health Dynamics, who co-created it with Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, explains why it is so important for entrepreneurs to take care of their own long-term health and that of their team.

As a potential Olympian, first playing softball and subsequently as a hammer thrower, I was always extremely aware of the importance of physical and mental health and wellbeing. Unfortunately, a back injury caused me to change disciplines, but this was followed by a disc injury and then a nasty ankle injury, and it became clear that my dream of the Olympics would be just that – a dream.

When I discovered that the only treatment that truly improved my back pain was acupuncture, it awakened in me an interest in eastern medicine that I have pursued ever since. In addition to the ancient Chinese art of acupuncture, I started to learn more about Ayurvedic Medicine, a holistic healing system from India and one of the world’s oldest. All of this combined made me wonder if I could help share what I had learnt with others.

It was when I met Roger, CEO and Founder of Genius Group, that I realised so many business owners were in need of ways to keep them at the top of their game. So many entrepreneurs were on the road to burnout while trying to run their business and weren’t listening to their bodies or prioritizing the lifestyle habits and dietary needs that would actually make them feel amazing. I realized that for so many people, their health was failing but they didn’t know what they could be doing to reset and rebalance their health with work. I knew that they could be doing so much better if they started to take care of their health.

I realised what was needed was an education programme to help people become the best they can be health-wise. It is especially important for business owners and entrepreneurs to take care of their long-term health as productivity and high performance at work can make the difference between business growth and stagnation.

A holistic approach

I became passionate about how a holistic approach to health would enable people to operate at their full potential benefitting them in both their working and personal life. I became determined to change the health of the world, one person at a time.

Our health and mental wellbeing are all linked and these are all of equal importance:

Our general health – what naturally gets our body in flow;

Our wealth – what naturally gets our mind in flow;

Our happiness – what naturally gets our spirit into the flow.

Each of us nurtures our health differently. This is because we have specific body types as well as specific personalities. When you are able to get this all in sync, you’ll be armed to take control of your health and wellbeing and perform to your full potential.

It’s through this deeper understanding of yourself that you’ll know how to get ideal results in any program you choose. Are you best in a group or more effective alone? Are you quietly motivated by stats and figures, or from the loud camaraderie of like-minded enthusiasts?

Moving to better health

We all know people who are continually feeling a bit below par, perhaps not sleeping well, or suffering from niggly digestive problems or aches and pains. While we can all function at this level, it is not sustainable long-term and will start to have a negative effect on our performance at work or on our personal relationships. Through education of these ancient practices, you can transform your health and wellness and once you have the knowledge, understand how to apply it and own it for life. For many, that will involve having a health coach, much like an athlete has a fitness coach or a businessperson a career coach, to ensure that they maximise the benefits and adhere to their health plan.

With the use of a coach combined with personality testing, people can identify their unique body type and then start working on a personalised health plan that addresses how they eat, get energised, exercise, optimise their shape and minimise their stress – all contributing to overall health.

Making the mission a reality

It is so easy for entrepreneurs to think that the business is the only thing they should be worrying about, but the truth is that for a business to succeed it needs to have a leader who is operating at their absolute peak – investing in your health is the best way to invest in your business.

Ayurveda is ‘the science of life’ and attaining optimal health, is your greatest form of wealth.