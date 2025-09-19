Why the pay gap widens after motherhood & its hidden cost

When we talk about the gender pay gap, the picture becomes even clearer once women have children.

The difference in earnings between mothers and fathers remains one of the most stubborn inequalities in the workplace.

Why the gap widens after children

Studies show that women’s pay begins to fall behind men’s as soon as they have children. Mothers are more likely to reduce their hours, step into part time roles or be passed over for promotions. Career breaks can also limit opportunities for progression. Meanwhile, fathers’ earnings tend to continue on the same path, with little impact on their long term pay.

The long term cost

The effect of this gap is felt well beyond the monthly payslip. Lower wages mean smaller pensions, reduced financial independence and greater risk of poverty later in life. Families also feel the squeeze, with household incomes reduced at a time when costs are rising. Over a lifetime, the financial hit runs into tens of thousands of pounds.

What employers can do

Closing this gap is not just about fairness, it is about supporting parents to thrive in work. Affordable childcare, genuine flexibility and clear career pathways all make a difference. Pay transparency and fair promotion processes also help level the field. Importantly, shared parental leave and encouraging fathers to take on caring responsibilities can reduce the imbalance.

Changing the narrative

The motherhood penalty is not about individual choices. It is about structural barriers that make it harder for women to progress once they become parents.

By rethinking how we value care, how we support families, and how we design work, we can move towards genuine equality.

Until then, mothers will continue to pay a price for parenthood that fathers do not.