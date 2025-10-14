Women in Tech Week 2025 Day One | Breaking Barriers

Monday 13 October 2025 marked the opening of Women in Tech Week 2025, with the theme Breaking Barriers. Across the UK and online, this first day challenged structural inequities and workplace systems that continue to hold women back.

Powered by Barclays, the day brought together business leaders, technologists and change-makers to share insights, spotlight systemic issues, and call for collective action to create fairer, more inclusive workplaces.

Highlights from Day One

Opening Live with Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE

Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, Founder and CEO of WeAreTechWomen, opened the week with an energising address, reflecting on the movement’s growth and the importance of collaboration to break down systemic barriers for women in tech.

Welcome from Barclays

Our headline sponsor, Barclays, extended a warm welcome and reaffirmed its commitment to building a more inclusive future through technology, partnership and purpose-driven innovation.

TECwomen Sea Sessions: Connection by the Coast

Hosted on Fistral Beach in Newquay, TECwomen organised their signature Sea Sessions; a relaxed networking event uniting women, underrepresented genders and allies across tech, engineering and digital fields. Blending fresh sea air with cwitw

12onversation, it celebrated connection, community and the power of shared experiences.

Technology Careers: Then, Now and Next (Accenture, Manchester)

Speed networking set the tone for connection, followed by insights from the Lovelace Report and a preview of City of London research on non-traditional entry routes and reskilling. A mixed panel of early career professionals and senior leaders explored how opportunities, barriers and expectations are shifting, closing with table discussions and personal pledges to drive change.

Reshaping the Future: Perspectives from Tech’s Next Generation (Accenture)

Early career professionals from Accenture shared their journeys into technology, exploring confidence, growth and finding their voice, spotlighting the next generation shaping the future of work.

Activate Your Return to Tech (Career Returners)

Hosted by Career Returners, this session provided practical advice to women re-entering the tech workforce, helping them rebuild confidence, strengthen skills and embrace new opportunities.

Asking with Confidence: Rethinking Negotiation for Women in Tech

This virtual masterclass empowered women to approach negotiation with clarity and self-belief, reframing how we discuss value, equity and progression in the workplace.

Get Your Sh*t Together: Mid-Month Planning for Sustainable High Performance

A light-hearted but practical session offering productivity and resilience strategies to help women sustain energy, focus and performance across demanding tech roles.

Trailblazers Unite: Fortinet & Vodafone: Shaping the Future of Tech

Industry leaders from Fortinet and Vodafone discussed innovation, allyship and the evolving landscape of inclusion in technology, sharing strategies to remove barriers and foster belonging.

Fireside Chat: Girls’ Attitudes Towards STEM & Tech Careers (Girlguiding)

Berenice Levenez and Deborah O’Neill explored the findings of Girlguiding’s Girls’ Attitudes Survey, revealing what young girls really think about STEM education and what still needs to change to inspire the next generation.

Women in Tech Week Launch Event: Understanding and Removing Systemic Obstacles (Barclays, London)

The official launch event brought together senior leaders and policy voices to examine systemic barriers within technology, calling for urgent action across policy, culture and leadership to retain women in the workforce.

STEM Networking: SiSTEMAZING and GHD

Closing out the day, SiSTEMAZING partnered with GHD for an engaging networking session focused on sharing STEM career insights and practical tools to inspire women and girls entering technical fields.

As Day One ended, the message was clear: progress demands more than participation. It requires structural change, intentional leadership and collective accountability.

Tomorrow, we celebrate Skills for the Future (Ada Lovelace Day): dedicated to upskilling and innovation, exploring AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing and the leadership skills defining the next era of tech.

Missed today’s sessions? There are still over 70 events to join this week! Explore the full calendar and build your own schedule at women-in-tech-week.com.