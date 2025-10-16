Women in Tech Week 2025 Day Three | Pivot into Tech

On Wednesday 15 October, Women in Tech Week celebrated Pivot into Tech as part of the week’s events. A day dedicated to empowering women to explore new career paths, reskill for the digital age and find confidence in transition.

Across the UK and online, sessions brought together career changers, returners and professionals seeking to expand their horizons in technology. From corporate innovation to community-led learning, every event shared one common thread: helping women unlock opportunity through curiosity, courage and continuous growth.

Highlights from Day Three

Bank of America: Beyond the Gender Gap: Allyship, Progression and the Future of Tech Talent (In person, London)

Opened by Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE and Robert Cahill with a panel of senior leaders, this energising morning session explored real stories of career change, allyship and leadership progression. Karen Blake shared new insights from the Lovelace Report, highlighting the cost of lost female talent in tech and the need to build inclusive cultures that enable retention.

Women in Telecoms: Pivot into Tech – Retaining Talent (Podcast, Virtual)

Industry experts examined how telecoms can better retain women in technical roles by rethinking training models, leadership pathways and workplace culture.

Tech Leaders Connect: Digital Disruption (In person, London)

Senior executives and founders gathered to explore how digital disruption continues to reshape industries, sharing insight on innovation, adaptability and human-led transformation.

Navigating Tech Careers: Insights on Maternity Leave and Leadership (LinkedIn Live)

Vicky Sumner, Chief of Staff across GTIS & CTO at Barclays UK, shared her personal journey through leadership and maternity, offering valuable advice for returning to work and regaining confidence in tech.

Find Your Female Founder Style with Becky Loto (Workshop, London)

Entrepreneur Becky Loto guided attendees through defining their leadership identity and entrepreneurial mindset, encouraging confidence and authenticity in the founder journey.

An Audience with Jacky Wright (LinkedIn Live)

Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE spoke with Jacky Wright, one of the world’s most influential technology leaders, on inclusive leadership, social impact and the power of technology to drive equality.

Building Your AI Tech Strategy: A Responsible Investment Perspective (Virtual)

This session explored responsible AI adoption and the role of ethical frameworks in ensuring sustainable innovation and investor confidence.

Lunch and Learn: Women in Data® x Women in Tech Week – The Lovelace Report (Virtual)

A deep dive into the Lovelace Report findings, connecting data and lived experience to highlight how companies can create measurable change in gender equity.

Stop Apologising: Silence Your Inner Critic, Find Your Confidence and Stop Saying Sorry (Virtual)

An energising confidence-building session encouraging women to own their achievements and remove language that diminishes authority and impact.

8-Step Guide to Building a Successful Career in Tech (Virtual)

Career coaches outlined a clear, actionable framework for professional growth, from skill development and networking to personal brand and visibility.

The NatWest Group: The Ada Lovelace Report Unpacked: Progress, Gaps & What’s Next (In person, London)

Senior leaders unpacked the key data and recommendations from the Lovelace Report, focusing on how organisations can accelerate meaningful change.

Opening Doors for Women in Tech (In person, Leeds)

An evening networking event bringing together women from across the sector to share career stories, mentorship experiences and opportunities for collaboration.

Women in Cyber: Manchester (In person)

Cybersecurity professionals shared insights into pathways into the field, addressing misconceptions and encouraging more women to pursue cyber careers.

The Hidden ROI of Human Connection in a Digital Business (In person, London)

A reflective session exploring how empathy, trust and human relationships remain central to innovation, even as digital transformation accelerates.

Day Three highlighted that moving into technology is as much about courage and community as it is about skills. Conversations across the country emphasised that diverse experience enriches innovation, and that creating pathways into tech is essential for growth, creativity and inclusion.

Tomorrow’s theme is Power of Visibility, celebrating women’s stories, campaigns and the importance of representation in shaping the future of technology. We’re inviting women in tech from around the world to take part in Women’s Stories Day by sharing their own journeys, reflections and milestones across social media. Whether you’ve just entered the industry, pivoted into a new role or led transformation from within, your story matters… and it has the power to inspire others to take their next step.

Share your story, tag #WomenInTechWeek and join a global celebration of visibility, connection and empowerment.

Missed today’s sessions? Explore the full calendar and join the movement at women-in-tech-week.