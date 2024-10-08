Women in Tech Week Day One: Breaking Barriers and Building Connections

The inaugural day of Women in Tech Week 2024 launched with a diverse and impactful series of events, setting the tone for an exciting week ahead.

Aimed at empowering women across the tech industry and beyond, the day was filled with inspiring discussions, networking opportunities, and insightful panels—all designed to drive progress and inclusivity in tech.

Women in Tech Week Kickoff with Dr. Vanessa Vallely OBE

At 9 am, Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, CEO and Founder of WeAreTechWomen, officially kicked off the week with a virtual address. Vanessa passionately outlined the purpose of Women in Tech Week and its mission to support and upskill women in tech, while also providing a rallying call for women from all sectors to explore opportunities in the industry. Her keynote set the tone for a week dedicated to career development, diversity, and transformation.

Starting with a Splash: TECwomen Sea Sessions in Cornwall

The day began with a refreshing and informal gathering at the TECwomen Sea Sessions in Falmouth, Cornwall. Attendees enjoyed coffee, networking, and the serene coastal backdrop, connecting with fellow women in tech in a unique and relaxed environment. The sea-side networking event offered the perfect balance of community-building and inspiration, encouraging women to foster lasting connections.

Tackling a Defunding Crisis: Diversity & Inclusion in Tech

At 10 am, Debbie Forster MBE and Karen Blake, Co-CEOs of Tech Talent Charter, hosted an essential LinkedIn Live session on the defunding crisis in diversity and inclusion (D&I). The discussion highlighted how global economic shifts have led to D&I initiatives being deprioritised, posing significant challenges for the progress made in gender and ethnic diversity within the tech industry. This eye-opening conversation revealed key data from the 2023 Tech Talent Charter report, stressing the urgent need to ensure that inclusion remains a top priority.

Empowering Inclusivity: The Intersection of Disability and Technology

At 11 am, Diane Lightfoot, CEO of Business Disability Forum, led a compelling virtual fireside chat focused on disability and technology. The session delved into best practices for creating inclusive environments for disabled individuals in the workplace, emphasising the importance of accessible technology and continuous learning. The discussion also touched on how AI presents both opportunities and risks for disabled people, offering practical recommendations for organisations aiming to foster inclusive cultures.

Advancing Social Mobility in Tech

At noon, a panel featuring Lisa Goodchild, Jessica Harwood, Nazreen Visram and Laiba Khan explored the role of social mobility in tech, particularly for women from socially disadvantaged backgrounds. This important conversation highlighted the barriers these women face in entering and advancing in the tech industry and how their unique experiences bring valuable innovation and creativity to the sector.

Breaking Barriers: The Triumphs and Challenges of Black Women in Tech

In the afternoon, at 3 pm, a powerful panel featuring black women leaders in tech focused on both the achievements and struggles faced by black women in the industry. Despite being one of the most underrepresented groups in tech, the discussion showcased how black women continue to lead innovation and change, while also tackling the systemic barriers related to race, gender, and cultural biases.

Empowering Women’s Careers: Thriving in Tech

The day concluded with a virtual session at 4 pm on achieving your dream career in tech, providing attendees with actionable insights on networking, sponsorship, and advocacy. This inspiring event offered invaluable advice for women looking to advance in their tech careers or create inclusive workplaces where all talent is nurtured and retained.

In-Person Celebrations Across the UK

Meanwhile, in-person events in Manchester and London saw vibrant discussions about career stories, barriers to entry in tech, and the evolving role of women in the sector. Accenture’s Manchester event, Women Breaking Down Barriers, featured an engaging session on career journeys in tech and the future of AI and cybersecurity. In London, Izzy Obeng of Foundervine shared her journey as a startup founder and her work supporting tech entrepreneurs, offering inspiration to the next generation of women leaders.

Day One of Women in Tech Week 2024 has set a powerful precedent for the week ahead, with engaging discussions, key insights, and critical networking opportunities. As we move into Day Two, the momentum is only building, with more sessions to come that promise to further the mission of empowering and uplifting women in tech.

Stay tuned for more updates as Women in Tech Week 2024 continues!