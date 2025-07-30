Women in Tech Week returns this October to go bigger & bolder

Celebrating Women in Tech from 13–17 October 2025

WeAreTechWomen, we are proud to bring back Women in Tech Week, the global celebration of women in technology. Following the incredible success of last year’s inaugural launch, the initiative returns from 13 to 17 October 2025, timed to coincide with Ada Lovelace Day.

Launched in 2024, Women in Tech Week quickly grew from a small vision of 10 events into a movement of more than 70 in-person sessions across 20 UK cities, alongside 30+ virtual events. Supported by over 100 organisations, the week showcased the collective energy and commitment across the sector to champion gender equity in tech.

This year, WeAreTechWomen is set to go even further, partnering with corporate sponsors, industry groups, community interest companies and charities to deliver a dynamic programme that addresses the systemic barriers women continue to face in technology.

Why this matters

The urgency hasn’t changed. Despite the progress made, only 20% of the UK tech workforce is female. The recent Lovelace Report with Oliver Wyman revealed that women are still leaving tech roles at twice the rate of men, a talent drain that’s costing the economy billions and stalling innovation.

Budget cuts, disbanded DEI teams and shelved progression schemes have all contributed to growing concerns around retention, representation and real change. That’s why Women in Tech Week is more than an event series, it’s a call to lead the change.

What to expect in 2025

Across five themed days, Women in Tech Week will blend in-person and online events hosted by WeAreTechWomen and its partners. The sessions are free to attend and will include keynotes, panels, career clinics, coding demos, workshops, LinkedIn Lives and mentoring opportunities. Open to anyone working in or aspiring to join tech.

Daily themes

13 October – Breaking Barriers

Tackling structural inequity, workplace bias and the systems holding women back in tech.

14 October – Skills for the Future (Ada Lovelace Day)

Upskilling in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, leadership and more. Reskilling for the evolving tech landscape.

15 October – Pivot into Tech

Supporting women from non-tech backgrounds to confidently transition into the sector.

16 October – Power of Visibility

Sharing women’s stories and amplifying voices through social campaigns and storytelling sessions.

17 October – Inclusive Tech & Allyship

Exploring responsible innovation, ethics, inclusive design and the role of allies in driving change.

Explore the week through our interactive event calendar

All confirmed sessions will be featured on the official Women in Tech Week calendar at women-in-tech-week.com. From in-person meetups and panel discussions to virtual workshops, the calendar offers a one-stop hub to plan your week. The calendar will be updated over the coming weeks and booking links will be added.

Get involved

Whether you’re a corporate leader, start-up, network or individual advocate, there are countless ways to be part of the week:

Host your own event (in-person or virtual)

Sponsor our event

Share inspiring stories on social media

Run LinkedIn Lives or mentoring sessions

Attend events and amplify content across your networks

All events will be promoted to WeAreTechWomen’s community of over 40,000 women in tech, 26,000 social followers and 100+ partner organisations.

Partnering for impact

Sponsorship packages are available, offering organisations the chance to support the development of women at all stages of their careers, while showcasing their commitment to inclusion, innovation and social value. Every penny raised is reinvested into WeAreTechWomen’s mission to support women and girls in tech.

Ready to join the movement?

Women in Tech Week 2025 is about connection, collaboration and community. Uniting people and organisations to open doors, challenge norms and make tech inclusive for all.

Visit womenintechweek.com or wearetechwomen.com to find out more.

To discuss partnership opportunities, contact: [email protected]